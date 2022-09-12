Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.

Many of the biggest changes in Roku OS 11.5 are coming to the home screen menu. First, the update will introduce a new content discovery destination called The Buzz which features clips, trailers, images, and more from your favorite streaming channels. You can like posts and follow channels on The Buzz to see similar content in the future.

Roku is also adding a Continue Watching row in What to Watch. Roku will keep track of your shows and movies across a variety of streaming services and let you jump back in with just a few taps. Similarly, there will also be a Save List in What to Watch where you can save titles across streaming services to stream later.

Roku OS 11.5 will see the arrival of the Roku Store as well. Roku says that the new Roku Store experience will let users browse, search, and add channels to the home screen.

Here are some of the other top features beyond the home screen menu:

Categories : You can now view channels by categories from the Live TV Channel Guide. New categories include Recents, Favorites, and Subscribed.

: You can now view channels by categories from the Live TV Channel Guide. New categories include Recents, Favorites, and Subscribed. Roku mobile app : A new “Guide” button in Roku’s mobile app will take you to the Live TV Channel Guide immediately.

: A new “Guide” button in Roku’s mobile app will take you to the Live TV Channel Guide immediately. Bluetooth private listening : If you have one of Roku’s smart soundbars, you can connect wireless Bluetooth headphones for private listening.

: If you have one of Roku’s smart soundbars, you can connect wireless Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Visual search results : When you search for content on OS 11.5, Roku will now display rows of artwork for relevant titles.

: When you search for content on OS 11.5, Roku will now display rows of artwork for relevant titles. Movie & TV show details page: Movie and TV show details pages will feature more information, including where you can watch the title.

If you own a Roku streaming player or TV, keep an eye out for the update. Roku didn’t share a precise release date, but OS 11.5 should drop this year.