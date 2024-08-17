Pluto TV is adding 17 local news TV stations this month

There are already over 250 free live channels available on Pluto TV, but even more are coming this month. Pluto TV is adding 17 local Fox news stations to its channel lineup in August, giving cable subscribers yet another reason to finally cut the cord.

Here’s the full list of local news stations launching on Pluto TV this month:

FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 7 Austin

FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 4 Dallas | Fort Worth

FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 26 Houston

FOX 11 Los Angeles

FOX 6 Milwaukee*

FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

FOX 5 New York

FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 10 Phoenix

FOX 2 San Francisco

FOX 13 Seattle

FOX 13 Tampa Bay

FOX 5 Washington DC

Pluto TV already had a wide variety of local CBS News stations, but now you’ll have even more to choose from in major US cities. As the streamer notes, these channels arrive just as the 2024 political campaigns ramp up for their home stretch ahead of the elections on November 5, 2024. Be prepared for a tidal wave of political ads as well.

Having access to these local news stations is great, but remember that Pluto TV also features a long list of free on-demand movies. This month, you can stream John Wick, The Matrix, Grease, Pulp Fiction, Star Trek, Gladiator, and more without spending a dollar.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you’re looking for even more free content, check out Tubi and The Roku Channel, both of which offer their own selections of on-demand movies and live channels.