Pluto TV is adding 17 local news TV stations this month

There are already over 250 free live channels available on Pluto TV, but even more are coming this month. Pluto TV is adding 17 local Fox news stations to its channel lineup in August, giving cable subscribers yet another reason to finally cut the cord.
Here’s the full list of local news stations launching on Pluto TV this month:
- FOX 5 Atlanta
- FOX 7 Austin
- FOX 32 Chicago
- FOX 4 Dallas | Fort Worth
- FOX 2 Detroit
- FOX 26 Houston
- FOX 11 Los Angeles
- FOX 6 Milwaukee*
- FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
- FOX 5 New York
- FOX 35 Orlando
- FOX 29 Philadelphia
- FOX 10 Phoenix
- FOX 2 San Francisco
- FOX 13 Seattle
- FOX 13 Tampa Bay
- FOX 5 Washington DC
Pluto TV already had a wide variety of local CBS News stations, but now you’ll have even more to choose from in major US cities. As the streamer notes, these channels arrive just as the 2024 political campaigns ramp up for their home stretch ahead of the elections on November 5, 2024. Be prepared for a tidal wave of political ads as well.
Having access to these local news stations is great, but remember that Pluto TV also features a long list of free on-demand movies. This month, you can stream John Wick, The Matrix, Grease, Pulp Fiction, Star Trek, Gladiator, and more without spending a dollar.
If you’re looking for even more free content, check out Tubi and The Roku Channel, both of which offer their own selections of on-demand movies and live channels.