Pluto TV: 23 free movies you should stream in August 2024

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jul 31st, 2024 5:41PM EDT
Pulp Fiction is streaming on Pluto TV.
As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services is Pluto TV. Much like Tubi, it offers dozens of movies to stream for free each and every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We will cover some of the highlights for the month of August below, but if you want to stream free movies, visit Pluto.TV on a browser or download the Pluto TV app. You don’t need an account to start streaming (but it’s probably worth making one).

Pluto TV free movies in August 2024

Foxcatcher

Loosely based on a true story, Foxcatcher follows John du Pont (Steve Carell), a multimillionaire and wrestling enthusiast who invites Olympic gold medal winner Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to join his wrestling team and train for the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Nominated for five Oscars, the movie includes great performances from Carell, Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo.

John Wick

Somehow, Keanu Reeves has starred in two of the best action movie franchises of all time. The latest one is John Wick, which you can stream for free on Pluto TV in August. For the uninitiated, John Wick is a legendary hitman who comes out of retirement to seek revenge on the men who killed his dog. You can also stream John Wick 2 and 3 on Pluto.

Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino’s second film, Pulp Fiction, may well have changed the course of independent film forever. The nonlinear crime movie tells three connected tales following hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), and burglars Pumpkin (Tim Roth) and Honey Bunny (Amanda Plummer).

Those are our top picks, but here are 20 more great free movies to watch in July:

  • Black Hawk Down
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • Election
  • The Fighter
  • Finding Forrester
  • Good Burger
  • John Wick 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Magnolia
  • No Country for Old Men
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
  • The Ring
  • The School of Rock
  • South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
  • Star Trek (2009)
  • Tommy Boy
  • Top Gun
  • Zodiac

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in September.

