If you have a Roku, you’re getting 17 new TV channels for free this month

While other streaming services increase prices, Roku continues to introduce more free content month after month. There are already more than 400 free live channels on The Roku Channel, and even more are being added to the service in November.
There’s a healthy mix of additions this month, with new entertainment channels, kids channels, sports channels, and channels en español. You’ll now be able to watch classic sketches on SNL Vault, old episodes of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!, vintage creepy movies on Universal Monsters, and sports highlights on Fox Sports and NBC Sports.
You can check out the full list of free channels below, including descriptions from Roku:
- Dabl: Dabl is a Lifestyle Network featuring world-renowned lifestyle experts and iconic personalities providing informative, project-based programming that inspires and entertains.
- Ebony TV by Lionsgate: Authentic Black stories told through award-winning films, engaging comedies, and groundbreaking series.
- Laff More: Streaming a mix of classic sitcoms and fan-favorite comedies like Home Improvement, Grounded for Life, and That ‘80s Show, Laff More provides a healthy lineup of TV’s funniest moments all day long.
- Insider Edition: America’s top-rated and most-honored syndicated newsmagazine brings you the most compelling stories and footage caught on camera 24/7.
- Mixible: Mixible is an always-on streaming channel that shifts, mixes, and moves with pop culture.
- PBS Food: PBS Food invites you into the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs.
- SNL Vault: See your favorite Saturday Night Live characters, sketches, and hosts!
- TruBlu Crime Channel: Chris Hansen’s network of original true crime and documentary stories covering everything from art heists to sexual predators.
- Universal Monsters: Blood-sucking vampires, stitched-together monsters, and howling werewolves are guaranteed to give you goosebumps!
- C4 en Alerta: Los videos policiacos más exclusivos los encuentras con Carlos Jiménez en C4 en Alerta. Todos los delincuentes de México y el mundo quedan exhibidos aquí gracias a los videos de las cámaras de vigilancia. Imágenes sorprendentes.
- Cops en Espanol: Cops en Español lleva a los espectadores al frente con las fuerzas del orden, donde la acción es impredecible y real.
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo: Revive los mejores éxitos de Telemundo que incluye dramas, realities y novelas
- Barney & Friends: Barney & Friends features the adventures of Barney, the purple dinosaur and his friends through fun songs, dances and games.
- Super Mario: Join the Super Mario Bros., Mario and Luigi, on their adventures to protect the Mushroom Kingdom from King Koopa.
- FOX Sports: Curated content from FOX Sports bold personalities to keep you current on the daily headlines from the world of sports.
- NBC Sports: Get the latest sports updates with Brother From Another, The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and more.
- Top Gear: From sliding round racetracks to road tripping with your mates, Top Gear celebrates everything brilliant about cars.
You can stream The Roku Channel for free on Roku devices, popular internet browsers, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs. Roku has also rolled out The Roku Channel on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.