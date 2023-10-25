If you have a Roku, you’re getting 17 new TV channels for free this month

While other streaming services increase prices, Roku continues to introduce more free content month after month. There are already more than 400 free live channels on The Roku Channel, and even more are being added to the service in November.

There’s a healthy mix of additions this month, with new entertainment channels, kids channels, sports channels, and channels en español. You’ll now be able to watch classic sketches on SNL Vault, old episodes of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!, vintage creepy movies on Universal Monsters, and sports highlights on Fox Sports and NBC Sports.

You can check out the full list of free channels below, including descriptions from Roku:

You can stream The Roku Channel for free on Roku devices, popular internet browsers, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs. Roku has also rolled out The Roku Channel on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.