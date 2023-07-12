Roku Channel now available on Google TV and other Android TV devices

Starting on Wednesday, more homes across the US can stream The Roku Channel. According to a blog post, the service is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. The Roku Channel brings more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows, exclusive Roku Originals like “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Die Hart,” and “The Great American Baking Show,” and over 350 free live linear television channels offering everything from news, sports, entertainment, Spanish language programming, and more.

Interestingly enough, this news comes after Roku announced free live sports are coming in 2024 with Formula E. This is Roku’s first real foray into the field, and it’s one of the rare occasions for fans to watch live sports completely free of charge. Formula E will stream 11 races live on The Roku Channel. The Formula E season 10 calendar features 17 races, which means you’ll be able to watch a majority of the season for free.

That said, while The Roku Channel becomes available for more users, Rokuis also expanding streaming options and devices to enrich people’s lives. For example, in May, the company launched affordable home monitoring systems.

If you were not aware, Roku Home Monitoring System SE includes all the essential pieces to feel safer at home: two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a wire-free keypad, and a hub with a built-in siren, which can let you monitor your home or subscribe to professional 24/7 monitoring.

The kit costs $99, and users can choose to sign up for Professional Monitoring for $9.99/month or $99.99 a year, but those who prefer the early plan get 50% off in their first year.

Roku Smart Home products also include in the profile an advanced Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE that allows users to show up to 16 different colors at once and a Solar Panel that powers the wire-free Roku Outdoor Camera SE.

With that, while you keep your house protected, you can also enjoy The Roku Channel if you use Google TV or other Android TV OS devices. The app is available on the Google Play Store, and you can start streaming thousands of free content as soon as you download it.