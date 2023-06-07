If you have a Roku, you’re getting 17 new TV channels for free this month

While other streaming services jack up prices, Roku continues to introduce more free content month after month. There are already more than 300 free live channels on The Roku Channel, and even more are being added to the service in June.

This month, The Roku Channel added 17 new linear channels to its Live TV Guide, including a handful of ABC Owned Television Stations. In addition to the local news channels, Roku added new channels centered on Transformers, Power Rangers, Celebrity Name Game, and more. Read on to learn more about all of the new linear channels.

The Roku Channel adds 17 new linear channels

Here are descriptions of the 17 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel:

You can stream The Roku Channel for free on Roku devices, the web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.

These additions come just two months after The Roku Channel added 14 channels from Warner Bros. Discovery. If you’re wondering where all of the HBO shows that vanished from HBO Max (now Max) went, you can find some of them on those channels.