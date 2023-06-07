If you have a Roku, you’re getting 17 new TV channels for free this month

While other streaming services jack up prices, Roku continues to introduce more free content month after month. There are already more than 300 free live channels on The Roku Channel, and even more are being added to the service in June.
This month, The Roku Channel added 17 new linear channels to its Live TV Guide, including a handful of ABC Owned Television Stations. In addition to the local news channels, Roku added new channels centered on Transformers, Power Rangers, Celebrity Name Game, and more. Read on to learn more about all of the new linear channels.
The Roku Channel adds 17 new linear channels
Here are descriptions of the 17 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel:
- ABC 7 New York: New York’s source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering NYC, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York City area.
- ABC 7 Los Angeles: Los Angeles breaking news and live streaming video. Covering LA, Orange County and Southern California.
- ABC 7 Chicago: Chicago breaking news, weather and live video. Covering local politics, health, traffic and sports for Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana.
- ABC 6 Philadelphia: Action News is Philadelphia’s source for breaking news, weather and video, covering Philadelphia, Pa., NJ, and Delaware.
- ABC 13 Houston: ABC13 is your source for breaking news and weather from Houston, Harris County and Texas. Watch live streaming video, and stay updated on Houston news.
- ABC 7 San Francisco: The Bay Area’s source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.
- ABC 11 Raleigh-Durham: Raleigh-Durham’s source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and NC.
- ABC 30 Fresno: Fresno’s source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering the North Valley, South Valley, Sierra and the greater Fresno area.
- ABC Localish: A national network built around extraordinary people, places, and passions across America.
- Azteca Internacional: TV Azteca’s flagship FAST channel, with coverage from throughout Latin America and the rest of the world. Offering the best in entertainment, news, series, and more
- Celebrity Name Game: Celebrity Name Game pairs celebrities with contestants as they improvise clues to identify as many correct answers as possible in a given time period. Hosted by Craig Ferguson.
- Corazón: Emotions converge at our stories. Corazón is the telenovelas channel that connects thousands of hearts. The signal that conveys the love, drama, and feelings.
- Drag Race Universe: Hail the world’s fiercest Queens, who strut their stuff on the way to drag superstardom.
- HerSphere by Lionsgate: Love. Laughter. Unexpected friendships. Inspiring women from all generations and all walks of life. Find them right here.
- MotorTrend FAST TV: MotorTrend FAST TV is your 24/7 home for non-stop car shows including: Roadkill, Texas Metal, and more. Enjoy the ride!
- Power Rangers: Whenever evil threatens Earth, the Power Rangers are called on to be the heroes the world needs. It’s Morphin Time!
- Transformers: Welcome to the world of Transformers, a world where everything is more than meets the eye.
You can stream The Roku Channel for free on Roku devices, the web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.
These additions come just two months after The Roku Channel added 14 channels from Warner Bros. Discovery. If you’re wondering where all of the HBO shows that vanished from HBO Max (now Max) went, you can find some of them on those channels.