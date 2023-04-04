Canceled HBO shows just resurfaced on The Roku Channel

Every month, new linear channels are added to The Roku Channel, but this month’s offering is the best yet. Warner Bros. Discovery announced in January that several canceled HBO shows would move to FAST services. Today, 14 Warner Bros. branded linear channels launched on The Roku Channel, some of which feature those canceled HBO shows.

The Roku Channel adds 14 WBD channels

Here are descriptions of the 14 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel, along with some of the programming you can expect to see on each:

WB TV All Together: With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Programming includes Head of Class, Better With You, Eight is Enough and more.

With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Programming includes Head of Class, Better With You, Eight is Enough and more. WB TV At the Movies: Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Programming includes Born to Be Wild, Matchstick Men and Joe Versus the Volcano.

Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Programming includes Born to Be Wild, Matchstick Men and Joe Versus the Volcano. WB TV Crime Scenes: Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations, and more. Programming includes Murder Chose Me, A Crime to Remember, Southern Fried Homicide and more.

Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations, and more. Programming includes Murder Chose Me, A Crime to Remember, Southern Fried Homicide and more. WB TV Family Rules: From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families. Programming includes Long Lost Family, The Little Couple, My Five Wives, and more.

From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families. Programming includes Long Lost Family, The Little Couple, My Five Wives, and more. WB TV How To: Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series. Programming includes How It’s Made, How to Build Everything, and How the Earth Works.

Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series. Programming includes How It’s Made, How to Build Everything, and How the Earth Works. WB TV Keeping it Real: Will you get the final rose, or will you get voted off the island? Watch must-see reality shows like F-Boy Island and Legendary, all right here. Programming includes Fboy Island, Legendary, Bachelor in Paradise, and more.

Will you get the final rose, or will you get voted off the island? Watch must-see reality shows like F-Boy Island and Legendary, all right here. Programming includes Fboy Island, Legendary, Bachelor in Paradise, and more. WB TV Love & Marriage: Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle. Programming includes Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Four Weddings, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, and more.

Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle. Programming includes Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Four Weddings, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, and more. WB TV Mysteries: Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved, and unknown mysteries from around the world. Programming includes Mysteries at the Museum, Mysteries at the Monument, Off Limits, and more.

Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved, and unknown mysteries from around the world. Programming includes Mysteries at the Museum, Mysteries at the Monument, Off Limits, and more. WB TV Paws & Claws: Paws, claws, and maybe some jaws. Get your furry fix with our wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets. Programming includes Bad Dog!, My Cat from Hell, Too Cute and more.

Paws, claws, and maybe some jaws. Get your furry fix with our wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets. Programming includes Bad Dog!, My Cat from Hell, Too Cute and more. WB TV Slice of Life: Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world. Programming includes Extreme Couponing, Breaking Amish, and Toddlers & Tiaras.

Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world. Programming includes Extreme Couponing, Breaking Amish, and Toddlers & Tiaras. WB TV Supernatural: Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins, and other out-of-this-world entities. Programming includes Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Most Terrifying Places in America and more.

Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins, and other out-of-this-world entities. Programming includes Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Most Terrifying Places in America and more. WB TV Sweet Escapes: Cake competitions, baking, and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape. Programming includes Cake Boss, Cupcake Wars, Crazy Cakes and more.

Cake competitions, baking, and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape. Programming includes Cake Boss, Cupcake Wars, Crazy Cakes and more. WB TV Watchlist: Catch up on fan favorite series that are a must for your watch list – like Westworld, Raised by Wolves, and more. Programming includes Raised by Wolves, Westworld, La Femme Nikita, Nikita, and more.

Catch up on fan favorite series that are a must for your watch list – like Westworld, Raised by Wolves, and more. Programming includes Raised by Wolves, Westworld, La Femme Nikita, Nikita, and more. WB TV Welcome Home: Where home-owning dreams come true with the best of real estate and interior design. Programming includes Caribbean Life, Buying Alaska, Bahamas Life, and more.

If you’re looking for the HBO shows, there are two Roku channels worth watching. The first is WB TV Watchlist, which features the hit drama Westworld and Ridley Scott’s underrated sci-fi series Raised by Wolves. If you prefer HBO Max’s canceled reality shows, tune in to WB TV Keeping it Real, which features FBoy Island and Legendary.

These channels are also available on Tubi if you prefer one FAST service over another.