Canceled HBO Max shows heading to The Roku Channel and Tubi

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery made the shocking decision to pull several notable TV shows from the HBO Max streaming service. It was initially unclear when (or if) they would return, but this week, the media conglomerate announced that it has signed deals with the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) networks Tubi and The Roku Channel. As a result, both will soon add Warner Bros. FAST channels which will feature shows such as Westworld and The Nevers.

Canceled HBO Max shows hit Roku and Tubi

In a press release, Roku revealed that its deal will bring “about 2000 hours of on-demand library programming” to The Roku Channel. That Warner programming will come from HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and more, and all of it will be available to stream for free.

“As FAST continues to explode in popularity amongst cord-cutters, we’re seeing content players increasingly shift their focus towards capturing this audience, by bringing some of their best stuff to FAST,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku. “The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming. We’re delighted to be one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films, and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on The Roku Channel.”

Tubi was more specific, confirming that it will add 225 AVOD titles from WBD and 14 WB-branded channels. Every season of Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, FBoy Island, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler’s Wife will be available.

Here’s a full list of the 14 new Warner Bros. FAST channels coming soon (via Variety):

WB TV Series: premium TV shows series including “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “The Nevers,” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife”

WB TV Reality: unscripted TV series including "Legendary," "FBoy Island" and "Finding Magic Mike"

WB TV Family: collection of "family-friendly" series including "Head of the Class"

WB TV Sweet Escapes: baking competition shows including "Cake Boss," "Extreme Cake Makers" and "Cake Wars"

WB TV Paws & Claws: pet shows including "Dogs 101" and "My Cat from Hell"

WB TV Slice of Life: series following people from "all corners of the world" including "Extreme Couponing," "Breaking Amish" and "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding"

WB TV Welcome Home: Real estate and interior design shows including "Caribbean Life," "Buying Hawaii," and "Bahamas Life"

WB TV At the Movies: Selection of classic films from the '70s, '80s and '90s

WB TV How To: "curiosity-inspiring" series including "How It's Made," "How to Build Everything" and "How the Earth Works"

WB TV Supernatural: shows including "Ghost Brothers," "Paranormal Lockdown" and "Ghost Asylum"

WB TV Crime Series: shows including "Murder Chose Me," "A Crime to Remember," and "Murder Comes to Town"

WB TV Mysteries: shows like "Mysteries at the Museum," "Mysteries at the Monument" and "Off Limits"

WB TV Love & Marriage: shows including "Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta," "Four Weddings" and "A Wedding Story"

WB TV Family Rules: series about real-life families including "Long Lost Family," "The Little Couple" and "My Five Wives"

WB TV Keeping It Real: Reality shows including "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise," "Finding Magic Mike" and "Fboy Island"

WB TV All Together: shows with "characters who feel like family" including "Eight Is Enough," "Better With You" and "Head of the Class"

Tubi says the first Warner Bros. content will begin arriving on its FAST network as soon as this Wednesday, February 1, with more set to arrive in the future. Meanwhile, Roku says that the WB FAST channels will hit The Roku Channel in spring 2023.