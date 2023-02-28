The Roku Channel added 8 new live TV channels for free in February

Some streamers are just starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free TV shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

This month, Roku is doubling down on premium news with the addition of the Dateline 24/7, Sky News, and TODAY All Day linear channels. Other additions include a channel dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog, a channel for the Charlie Sheen show Anger Management, and AMC en Español, which features all of your favorite AMC shows in Spanish.

The Roku Channel adds 8 new linear channels

Here are descriptions of the 8 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel:

ALLBLK Gems: Entertainment that's inclusively but unapologetically Black. Enjoy the best of ALLBLK, all the time.

AMC en Español: AMC en Español tiene tus historias favoritos. Disfruta de programas aclamados por la crítica, 100% en español.

Anger Management: Charlie Sheen stars as a therapist specializing in anger management while still battling his own anger issues.

Dateline 24/7: Discover true crime stories from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.

Life with Derek: When Nora and George got married and merged their families, there was one detail they overlooked: their two competitive teens, Derek and Casey.

Sky News: All the latest developments from Sky News correspondents around the U.K. and across the world.

Sonic: Based on the popular video game, join Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails as they defend the planet Mobius from Dr. Robotnik.

TODAY All Day: TODAY's streaming network featuring TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes, lifestyle tips and more.

In addition to all of the linear channels available on The Roku Channel, there are also a ton of on-demand movies and shows. Earlier this month, The Roku Channel added American Hustle, Moneyball, The Hurt Locker, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Cable Guy.