Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: How to watch and what to expect

After Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2 in January, we are finally getting a closer look at Nintendo’s next-generation console this week. The next Nintendo Direct streams live on April 2 and will focus entirely on the Nintendo Switch 2, sharing more information about the hardware, the new games, and even that mysterious C button.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 2 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. Nintendo says the stream will run for approximately 60 minutes, so be sure to set aside your Wednesday morning if you want to be among the first to see the new console in action.

We’ve embedded the YouTube livestream above so you can watch along from this page.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Switch 2 in its dock. Image source: Nintendo

This is going to be one of Nintendo’s longest presentations in years, so we’re expecting tons of new information about the Switch 2 hardware and software. We did get a glimpse of the console earlier this year from Nintendo (and in countless leaks), but we still don’t know very much about the specifications, the UI, or the games it will play.

We expect Nintendo to tell us everything there is to know about the Switch 2 this week, but here are the most pressing questions we need answered:

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost? When is the release date? Which games will be available on day one? What are Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games? What in the world does the C button on the new Joy-Con do?

All of this and more should be addressed during the Nintendo Direct. I’m most interested to see what the launch lineup looks like. I am confident Mario Kart 9 will be a launch title, but what else will be available on day one? Metroid Prime 4: Beyond doesn’t have a release date yet, so it’s a prime candidate. Rumors of a remastered Breath of the Wild have been floating around for quite some time. It’s also been nearly eight years since the last 3D Mario game.

What about hands-on Switch 2 gameplay?

If you’re still fiending for more Switch 2 footage after the Nintendo Direct, tune back in on April 3 and April 4 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET for fresh Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentations featuring hands-on gameplay of upcoming Switch 2 games.

The April 3 livestream will be four hours long, while the April 4 stream will last three hours. That’s a whopping seven hours of live Switch 2 gameplay.