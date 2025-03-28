New Nintendo Today app leaks mysterious Switch 2 button

Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 design in mid-January after weeks of leaks that seemingly spoiled all the secrets of the new handheld.

However, Nintendo only showed the console’s official design, choosing not to mention any other details about the product so many gamers were waiting for. Puzzlingly, Nintendo even went out of its way to hide a new Switch 2 feature in the marketing materials it was willing to share, like the one above.

All the Switch 2 leaks that popped up online in late December and early January showed a mysterious button on the redesigned Joy-Con controllers with a “C” label. Fans speculated that the button was related to a new chat feature, but that was never confirmed. That’s the button that Nintendo hid in the Switch 2 marketing materials.

Nearly three months later, the Switch 2 launch event is upon us. Ahead of next week’s Nintendo Direct presentation, where we’ll learn everything about the new console, the company held a March Nintendo Direct event this week to announce new Switch games.

Nintendo also unveiled a new Nintendo Today news app for iPhone and Android, which is now available to download. That official app contains Switch 2 images that confirm that the new button will have a “C” on it.

As with all mobile apps available to download from digital stores, Nintendo Today has its own page on the App Store. That page has a short description and several screenshots, as you can see below.

Nintendo Today marketing images from the App Store page. Image source: App Store

Scroll through those images, and you’ll find a tiny Switch 2 image in the sixth screenshot. “Get updates on Nintendo Switch 2 news plus game info, videos, comics, and more every day,” the message on that screenshot reads.

The image is similar to the Switch 2 marketing renders Nintendo has offered since January. But VGS zoomed in and discovered that the “C” button label is no longer hidden. After zooming in, I can confirm the image still shows the button label:

Zooming in on the Nintendo Switch 2 console reveals the “C” button. Image source: App Store

This must be the final version of the console. We’ve reached a point where Nintendo is comfortable showing the mysterious button without explaining it yet, or it’s all a mistake from the team that put those App Store screenshots together.

Whatever the case, there’s no question that the right Joy-Con controller will feature a new button, which will have a “C” on it. As for that letter’s significance, we have to wait until April 2nd, when Nintedo will explain everything. The Switch 2 specs, price, preorder, release date, and first batch of exclusive games will also be announced at the show next week.

On that note, it seems almost certain that Switch 2 preorders will start on April 2nd, possibly right after Nintendo Direct. Big retailers like Best Buy are already making preparations for it.