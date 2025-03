After a trusted insider predicted that Nintendo Switch 2 preorders would start on April 2nd at 10 AM EST, exactly one hour after the Switch 2 launch event started, we have the first confirmation that the handheld console will start selling online next week as soon as the Nintendo Direct press conference is over.

Best Buy Canada accidentally confirmed the preorder date on its website on Thursday. The retailer pulled the page, but not before people saw it.

Developing…