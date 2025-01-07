New leak reveals why your Switch charging cable won’t work with Switch 2

Nintendo might not have much left to reveal if it doesn’t announce its next console soon. Switch 2 leaks continued to pile up this week, and the latest seems to suggest that you will need a new charger to power your next-gen console when it arrives.

Following up on her report about Nintendo upscaling Switch 2 games to 4K, industry consultant Laura Kate Dale has shared a new photo of what she claims is the official dock for the Nintendo Switch 2. It looks virtually identical to the dock we saw in the NextHandheld leak two weeks ago, but this time, we can see the voltage information clearly:

As a result, to my understanding, the current generation Switch mains charger cable won't be suitable for use powering the Switch 2 when docked. — Laura Kate Dale – Bluesky @LauraKBuzz.bsky.social (@LaurakBuzz) January 7, 2025

While the input and output voltage are listed as 15V on the original Switch, the input voltage on the Switch 2 dock has jumped to 20V. As Dale notes, this likely means that the original Switch’s charging cable can’t be used to charge the Switch 2 while docked.

Instead, the Switch 2 will ship with a new 60W charger. This is a notable increase over the 39W maximum wattage of the charger for the original Nintendo Switch.

None of this is groundbreaking news, but it does give even more credibility to the other leaks we have seen in recent weeks. At this point, it’s clear that Nintendo’s normally stalwart security has been breached, and there’s no end in sight to the leaks until Nintendo finally announces the console. In the meantime, we’ll keep reporting on all of the latest information.