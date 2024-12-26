Click to Skip Ad
Nintendo Switch 2 leaked images show off new dock, logo, and more

Jacob Siegal
Published Dec 26th, 2024 12:54PM EST
Last week, someone on Reddit claimed to have inside information about Nintendo’s next game console. In addition to revealing fresh details about the console, user NextHandheld said they’d post proof that they got their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 on Christmas.

Christmas came and went, and NextHandheld did share a series of photographs that appear to feature Nintendo’s unannounced 2025 console. We can’t confirm that these photos are real, but they do match up with some previous leaks, giving them added validity.

First, the leaker posted this image of a purported Switch 2 being held in the air:

Provided this is a final retail Switch 2 unit, which is what the leaker claims, we’re looking at the side of the console with the Joy-Con controllers detached and the kickstand engaged. Previous rumors suggested that the controllers will attach magnetically rather than sliding on a rail, which explains why the side of the Switch 2 looks so different from the Switch.

Amid speculation that the image might have been doctored or AI-generated, the moderator who initially received proof from NextHandheld posted the images he was sent on Reddit. They were cropped, close-up shots of the dock, including one featuring a blurry shot of the Nintendo Switch 2 logo. You can see both of the cropped images below:

Leaked image of the back of the Switch 2 dock.
Leaked image of the Switch 2 logo.

Finally, NextHandheld left one last Christmas present under the virtual tree by giving us a better look at the Switch 2 dock on X near the end of the day:

The Switch 2 dock looks fairly similar to the dock for the Switch OLED model, but is even more rounded on the edges. Additionally, NextHandheld previously said that the dock features 2 USB-A ports on the side as well as USB-C, HDMI, and Ethernet ports on the inside.

The good news is that whether these leaks are legitimate or not, we shouldn’t have to wait very long to find out. Nintendo has already confirmed that it will announce its next console before the end of March 2025. Several sources have claimed that the launch event could happen within the next few weeks. Either way, the Nintendo Switch 2 (if that’s the name) will make its debut before April 2025, at which point we can all stop speculating.

