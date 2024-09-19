Click to Skip Ad
Netflix’s official list of 1H 2024’s top content is full of great shows and terrible movies

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Sep 19th, 2024 2:33PM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel
Image: Netflix

In recent years, Netflix has been much more forthright and communicative about its streaming data. That includes its semi-regular Engagement Reports, the latest of which was published on Thursday. This report covers the first half of 2024, from January to June, and while there aren’t many big surprises for those of us who have been keeping a close eye on Netflix’s Top 10 site, seeing a comprehensive list like this can still be illuminating.

Honestly, our biggest takeaway is that the chasm of quality between Netflix’s original shows and its original movies is as wide as ever. Unsurprisingly, shows like Bridgerton, Baby Reindeer, and 3 Body Problem all made the top 10 in terms of hours viewed. We watched Baby Reindeer win 6 Emmys over the weekend, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Richard Gadd and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jessica Gunning.

On the flip side, let’s take a look at the top 10 original Netflix movies in the first half of the year. I could even expand the list to include the top 25, but I’d struggle to find not only any future award winners but even a handful of movies audiences or critics enjoyed.

Obviously, awards aren’t everything, and Rotten Tomatoes/IMDb don’t determine the objective quality or value of a movie. That said, outside of the genuinely fantastic survival drama Society of the Snow (which actually came out in 2023), the top 10 is loaded with absolute stinkers. Lift, Atlas, Mother of the Bride, both Rebel Moons, and Irish Wish all failed to crack 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, despite being 6 of the streamer’s 10 biggest movies of the year so far.

With that out of the way, here are the top 25 most-watched movies and most-watched shows on Netflix for the first half of 2024, based on hours viewed:

Netflix: Top 25 movies of 1H 2024

  1. Damsel
  2. Society of the Snow
  3. Lift
  4. Atlas
  5. Under Paris
  6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  7. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
  8. Mother of the Bride
  9. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
  10. Irish Wish
  11. Minions
  12. Mea Culpa
  13. The Boss Baby
  14. Badland Hunters
  15. The Equalizer 3
  16. Leo
  17. Leave the World Behind
  18. Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
  19. Trigger Warning
  20. Despicable Me 3
  21. The Tearsmith
  22. Shrek
  23. The Abyss
  24. The Wages of Fear
  25. Top Gun: Maverick

Netflix: Top 25 shows of 1H 2024

  1. Bridgerton: Season 3
  2. Fool Me Once: Limited Series
  3. Queen of Tears: Limited Series
  4. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
  5. The Gentlemen: Season 1
  6. 3 Body Problem: Season 1
  7. Griselda: Limited Series
  8. Baby Reindeer: Limited Series
  9. Berlin: Season 1
  10. Bridgerton: Season 1
  11. My Demon: Limited Series
  12. Love Is Blind: Season 6
  13. True Beauty: Limited Series
  14. Bridgerton: Season 2
  15. One Day: Limited Series
  16. Doctor Slump: Limited Series
  17. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
  18. Welcome to Samdal-ri: Limited Series
  19. King the Land: Limited Series
  20. The Brothers Sun: Season 1
  21. The Asunta Case: Limited Series
  22. Young Sheldon: Season 1
  23. House, M.D.: Season 1
  24. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  25. Raising Voices: Season 1

Here’s hoping that Netflix can reverse the trend in the second half of the year with some better movies. There will always be another season of a Netflix original to watch, but now I’m realizing why I haven’t been opening Netflix to check for new movies lately.

