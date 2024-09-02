3 Netflix original shows are back with new seasons this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

Reality fans have plenty to look forward to this week, with three reality shows returning for new seasons. First up is Japan’s unique Last One Standing, which comes to an end with a third and final season this Tuesday. Selling Sunset, the long-running reality series about selling high-end real estate in Los Angeles and San Diego, is back for season 8 as well.

Netflix shows returning this week (9/1 – 9/7)

Last One Standing is unlike any show you’ve ever seen before. It’s half crime drama, half reality competition show, with the contestants playing characters in the show. Throughout the episodes, the contestants are asked questions and have to drop the act and tell a story as themselves. At the end of every episode, one contestant is eliminated and also removed from the plot of the ongoing dramatic story at the center of the show.

In this survival competition series, 16 contestants are dropped into the Alaskan wilderness and have to form teams to survive. The last team standing splits a $1 million grand prize, and once two teams are left, they have to race to determine the winner.

One of Netflix’s longest-running reality shows, Selling Sunset follows the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in California. We see the lives of these real estate agents as they navigate the highs and lows of the real estate world.