Netflix now lets you download full seasons with a single tap on iOS

Whenever I have a long flight or train ride coming up, I make sure to download a season or two of a Netflix series on my iPhone or iPad. The most frustrating part of that process is tapping the download button on each and every episode of the show I want to watch, but this week, Netflix finally solved that problem with a new Season Download button.

When you tap on a show’s display page on the Netflix app on iPhone or iPad, you should see a new button right next to the Share button that reads “Download Season 1” (or whichever season you’re viewing). Tap that button, and every episode of the season will begin downloading to your device automatically. As always, you can find all of your downloaded content in the “Downloads” section under the “My Netflix” tab in the app.

Netflix also took the opportunity to reveal its top 5 most-downloaded seasons ever:

Squid Game Season 1 Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Squid Game Season 2 ONE PIECE Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

It is worth noting that this feature has been available on Android for quite some time. iOS users are just now getting access to it (right as prices go up).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Nevertheless, it’s a useful quality-of-life feature that I’ll be taking advantage of the next time I’m heading off on a long trip, and I’m sure plenty of Netflix subscribers will as well. Some upcoming TV shows you might consider downloading in February include Apple Cider Vinegar, Zero Day, Running Point, and the final season of Cobra Kai.