Netflix raises prices again, this time on all three plans

Prepare to pay more to watch the final season of Stranger Things later this year, as Netflix just announced that all three of its plans in the US are getting price hikes.

On Tuesday, while sharing its Q4 2024 earnings results, Netflix said that it would be “adjusting prices today across most plans” in the US. As a result, the ad-supported plan is increasing from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, the standard ad-free plan is going up from $15.49 to $17.99, and the premium plan is jumping from $22.99 to $24.99.

Here’s what the company told investors: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix. To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the U.S., Canada, Portugal and Argentina (which was already factored into the 2025 guidance we provided in October 2024).”

This is the first time Netflix has raised prices since October 2023. The affordable basic plan has since been phased out altogether, leaving just three plans available in the US.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Notably, this is also the first time Netflix has ever raised the price of the ad-supported plan. The “Standard with ads” plan (previously known as “Basic with Ads“) debuted in October 2022, and has cost $6.99 per month ever since. Now it’s $7.99 per month.

There was never any doubt that Netflix would raise its prices this year—it was just a matter of when. At least subscribers won’t be in suspense. The company didn’t announce when the price hikes will take effect, but Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou told The Verge that Netflix will “start emailing members starting today about when this will affect them.”