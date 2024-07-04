If you live with roommates, this Netflix docuseries will haunt your nightmares

For some Netflix subscribers, there’s never a bad time to catch up on true crime documentaries and docuseries, even on the 4th of July. In fact, this Independence Day, Worst Roommate Ever is the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States.

The true crime docuseries was a hit when it debuted in March 2022, and now it’s back with four new episodes. As Netflix explains in a synopsis, season 2 “once again highlights harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed.”

As we said when the first season debuted, this series isn’t for everyone.

If you’re about to strike out on your own to a new city where you’ll find a roommate or two, you might want to skip this series. The first episode of the second season alone could be enough to scare you off ever having a roommate, as it recounts the story of two best friends living together that nearly ended in murder. If I’d seen this before moving to New York City with my good friend years ago, I’d probably have just stayed home.

No matter how big of a true crime fan you are, this might not be the best watch for the holiday. A quick scroll through X (formerly Twitter) shows just how deeply the crime show is affecting some people. Here are a few examples, in case you’re curious:

who told me to watch worst roommate ever on netflix, now I can’t sleep 😭 — yas (@yasbb_) July 4, 2024

#worstroommateever if she tried to take your child WHY would you entertain a conversation let alone move back. Fml. — TEM (@TMcD1986) July 4, 2024

just binged worst roommate ever and i’m never living with anyone ever again! — kris (@babybynes) July 4, 2024

If you aren’t interested in heeding my warnings, I understand. But if you need something else to watch once you’re done, there are two other great docuseries that recently premiered on Netflix that are significantly less likely to give you nightmares: America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Black Barbie, which we wrote about last month.