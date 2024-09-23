How to watch PlayStation’s September 2024 State of Play

Weeks after revealing the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony has announced its latest State of Play event. Sony says the stream will run for over 30 minutes and have news and updates on 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world. You can tune in to watch live on Twitch or YouTube at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24.

What to expect at State of Play

When Sony announced the PS5 Pro earlier this month, I was surprised that the company didn’t take the opportunity to show off any new games. After all, if I’m spending $700 on an upgrade, I want to see just how much more powerful it is than the old model.

I suspect that many of the games present at this State of Play will show off how developers are taking advantage of the more powerful hardware.

That said, there aren’t many PS5 exclusives in the works that we know about. Those that have been announced are highly anticipated, such as Death Stranding 2, Wolverine, and Silent Hill 2, but here’s hoping Sony fills out the PS5 release calendar on Tuesday.

Rumors prior to the announcement suggested that Sony would announce at least one remaster at State of Play — potentially a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn. There was also a sketchy list of titles shared on 4chan, which included Ghost of Tsushima 2, Resident Evil 9, Kingdom Hearts 4, Dragon Quest 12, and a Final Fantasy 9 remake.

I also would not be surprised if Sony took some time to highlight the 30th Anniversary Collection, which includes limited edition consoles, controllers, and a PlayStation Portal that feature design elements and a color scheme harkening back to the original PlayStation.