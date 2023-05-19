Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 vs Queen Charlotte vs Fast X: How three huge new titles are faring

No surprise: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 crushed it at the box office following its release earlier this month, with the highly anticipated Marvel sequel grossing more than $118 million domestically in its opening weekend and having since crossed the half-billion dollar mark worldwide.

That data comes from Box Office Mojo, a service of IMDb — the latter of which also is where we can find a plentiful amount of data that points to how several new sequels and franchise expansions are being greeted by fans and audiences, including Guardians of the Galaxy. The other two we’ll take a closer look at below, based on IMDb’s data, include: Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte (which is well on its way to entering the streaming giant’s list of its Top 10 series of all time) and Fast X, which is in theaters this weekend.

Let’s start with what the data reveals about Marvel’s new blockbuster.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

According to data from IMDbPro, which ranks titles weekly based on page views from the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to the site, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been the #1 most popular title in the world since its release.

has been the #1 most popular title in the world since its release. Furthermore, three of the 10 most popular celebs on this week’s IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars (Pom Klementieff at No. 2, Karen Gillan at No. 6, and Will Poulter at No. 7.) Also trending high on that same ranking are Guardians stars Elizabeth Debicki at No. 11, James Gunn at No. 17, Maria Bakalova at No. 19, and Chris Pratt at No. 20.

are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars (Pom Klementieff at No. 2, Karen Gillan at No. 6, and Will Poulter at No. 7.) Also trending high on that same ranking are Guardians stars Elizabeth Debicki at No. 11, James Gunn at No. 17, Maria Bakalova at No. 19, and Chris Pratt at No. 20. Another interesting IMDb data point: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently holds the highest IMDb user rating of the trilogy, at 8.3/10 stars. Moreover, it also has more than 30,000 10-star votes.

Queen Charlotte

Next, we come to this prequel series from Netflix that expands the world of Bridgerton by giving viewers more of the backstory of the fan-favorite queen. Queen Charlotte has been the #1 Netflix series in the world for two weeks now, based on the latest data from the streaming giant, and here’s what else we’ve learned about it from IMDb:

Fast X

Finally, we come to the only title on this list that’s not actually out yet (as of this writing, though that will change in a matter of hours):