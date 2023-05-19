Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 vs Queen Charlotte vs Fast X: How three huge new titles are faring

No surprise: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 crushed it at the box office following its release earlier this month, with the highly anticipated Marvel sequel grossing more than $118 million domestically in its opening weekend and having since crossed the half-billion dollar mark worldwide.
That data comes from Box Office Mojo, a service of IMDb — the latter of which also is where we can find a plentiful amount of data that points to how several new sequels and franchise expansions are being greeted by fans and audiences, including Guardians of the Galaxy. The other two we’ll take a closer look at below, based on IMDb’s data, include: Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte (which is well on its way to entering the streaming giant’s list of its Top 10 series of all time) and Fast X, which is in theaters this weekend.
Let’s start with what the data reveals about Marvel’s new blockbuster.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- According to data from IMDbPro, which ranks titles weekly based on page views from the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to the site, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been the #1 most popular title in the world since its release.
- Furthermore, three of the 10 most popular celebs on this week’s IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars (Pom Klementieff at No. 2, Karen Gillan at No. 6, and Will Poulter at No. 7.) Also trending high on that same ranking are Guardians stars Elizabeth Debicki at No. 11, James Gunn at No. 17, Maria Bakalova at No. 19, and Chris Pratt at No. 20.
- Another interesting IMDb data point: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently holds the highest IMDb user rating of the trilogy, at 8.3/10 stars. Moreover, it also has more than 30,000 10-star votes.
Queen Charlotte
Next, we come to this prequel series from Netflix that expands the world of Bridgerton by giving viewers more of the backstory of the fan-favorite queen. Queen Charlotte has been the #1 Netflix series in the world for two weeks now, based on the latest data from the streaming giant, and here’s what else we’ve learned about it from IMDb:
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the No. 2 most popular title in the world, according to IMDbPro. It’s also the #1 most popular TV series in the world, per IMDb’s Most Popular TV Shows rankings.
- Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest is the No. 1 most popular star in the world, according to the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, while his co-star India Amarteifio is currently at No. 5. Also trending high on the ranking is Arsema Thomas at No. 14 and Michelle Fairley at No. 26.
- IMDb also has lots of original Queen Charlotte content to check out, including three videos: Burning Questions with Shonda Rhimes, How Well Does the Cast of Queen Charlotte Know The Ton, and The Cast of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Spills the Tea.
Fast X
Finally, we come to the only title on this list that’s not actually out yet (as of this writing, though that will change in a matter of hours):
- Fast X climbed 10 spots to #23 on this week’s IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings — and will no doubt continue rising higher once everyone starts going to see it this weekend. That’s according to IMDbPro, and per IMDb: Each of the 10 major previous movies in the franchise ranked within the Top 3 most popular titles in the world following its theatrical release.
- Franchise titles included in this data set are The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9.
- Data from Box Office Mojo also shows that the total domestic box office gross for all 10 previous movies in the franchise is more than $1.8 billion