Everyone will be buzzing about these 5 Netflix releases next week

In addition to the regular Netflix content we produce, tracking new additions to the streamer on a weekly and monthly basis, every Friday we also like to offer a more curated look at the week ahead — running down some of the most interesting Netflix releases scheduled to debut over the coming 7-day period.

For our newest compilation of some of the best Netflix releases that everyone will be talking about next week, we’ll kick things off with another sequel to one of the steamiest Netflix movies of all time. That’s right, never mind that the two previous movies in this particular franchise have a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes — Netflix is days away from giving us a third 365 Days movie

The new trailer for Netflix’s The Next 365 Days is embedded below. And here’s how the streamer describes the “story” (not that any of you are watching this for the story, such as it is).

The logline: “Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues, while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.”

The gist of these movies is that a gangster named Massimo kidnaps Laura, a bored Polish woman on vacation in Italy. Massimo bets that she’ll fall in love with him, despite being captive, in less than a year. That arrangement proceeds as you’d expect. It’s mostly a lot of NSFW hanky panky. In the previous two movies, by the way, we should add that cliffhangers tease the death of Laura — both times.

The Next 365 Days hits Netflix on August 19. Also, you don’t have to be a gambler to surmise the following. This one will probably garner another big fat goose egg on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus a bonkers amount of viewing time, in spite of that.

READ MORE: Why so many people are bashing the biggest Netflix movie in the world right now

Echoes + more Netflix releases

Also coming next week, meanwhile, we’ve got a 7-episode Netflix limited series starring Matt Bomar as well as Michelle Monaghan pulling double duty in a twin sisters role.

“Echoes,” Netflix explains, “is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and a child — but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

This Netflix release debuts on August 19. And it comes from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways). Vanessa Gazy (Eden) is an executive producer, creator, and writer, and Imogen Banks (“Sisters”) is also an executive producer here.

Watch Echoes if you’re a fan of: Bloodline, The Mess You Leave Behind

More new titles

The Cuphead Show Season 2: Video game adaptations can be pretty hit-or-miss, with some of Hollywood’s biggest duds in recent memory actually following an attempt to bring this or that beloved gaming title to the big (or small) screen. In the case of The Cuphead Show, this one is more of a hit than not. A respectable 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1 certainly attests to that. Indeed, Cuphead is a beloved, fan-favorite retro video game title. And it’s brought to life here by top animators, and with Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Wayne Brady as King Dice. Release date: August 19.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3: Here’s the official summary for this Netflix release: “In this exciting animated series, a teen prince and his crew discover their destiny to defend their planet.” Release date: August 18.

One more new Netflix release to check out

To wrap things up, one more Netflix release to tell you about is a romantic dramedy starring Lili Reinhart. Look Both Ways, which hits Netflix on August 17, is one of those what-if, fork-in-the-road, It’s a Wonderful Life-style movies that unpacks a character’s life choices. As well as what would have happened had they gone down an alternative road.

“On the eve of her college graduation,” Netflix’s summary explains, “Natalie’s [Lili Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: One in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles.

“In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself. Look Both Ways also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.”

To be sure, critics don’t always exactly love these kinds of Netflix releases. But Look Both Ways is the kind of thing we’re likely going to see on the global Netflix Top 10 movies list at least once post-release. Look for our coverage there, of the latest Top 10 Netflix content globally, every Tuesday.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.