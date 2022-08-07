Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 7

Summer is starting to wind down, but there are still plenty of hot releases coming to Netflix for the week of August 7. The third seasons of the live-action comic book adaptation Locke & Key and the animated video game adaptation DOTA: Dragon’s Blood are both releasing this week. We’re also getting a Jamie Foxx vampire movie called Day Shift.

Scroll down to see everything coming and going on Netflix from August 7 to August 13.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 7

Sunday, August 7th

Riverdale: Season 6

Monday, August 8th

Code Name: Emperor 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross.

🇪🇸 Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles and troublesome tots! These kid heroes in hiding are finding more ways to help around the town of Harmony Harbor.



Tuesday, August 9th

I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.

The Nice Guys

Wednesday, August 10th

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist 🇦🇷 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.

🇦🇷 Heartsong 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX FILM While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life.

🇹🇷 Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Sima Taparia, everyone’s favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses.

Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

Iron Chef Brazil 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend.

🇧🇷 Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.

School Tales The Series 🇹🇭 — NETFLIX SERIES Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.

🇹🇭

Thursday, August 11th

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME The time has come for brave warriors to conquer an indomitable foe. But can the ultimate sacrifice bring lasting peace — to all possible worlds?

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he knows himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point. Stay on Board is Leo’s journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable.



Friday, August 12th

13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.

A Model Family 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.

🇰🇷 Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama.



Netflix Departures | Week of August 7

Sunday, August 7th

We Summon the Darkness

Tuesday, August 9th

Demonic

The Saint

Wednesday, August 10th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of August 7.