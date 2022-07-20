What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in August 2022

Typically, we focus on the originals when Netflix shares its new releases for the month. That is mostly the case for August 2022 as well, but Netflix is getting a few licensed gems we need to highlight. On August 1st, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is coming to the streaming service. Whether you were a huge fan of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or just want to wash the taste out of your mouth, these are worth a revisit.
Other highlights on Netflix in August include Jamie Foxx’s vampire movie Day Shift, Locke & Key season 3, and the service’s live-action Sandman series.
Netflix new shows and movies in August 2022
Streaming August 1st
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Big Tree City 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FAMILY
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black II
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars: Season 13
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She’s Funny That Way
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear: Season 29-30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
Streaming August 2nd
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse 🇨🇴— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 3rd
- Buba 🇩🇪— NETFLIX FILM
- Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Don’t Blame Karma! 🇲🇽— NETFLIX FILM
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 🇧🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 4th
- Lady Tamara 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- KAKEGURUI TWIN 🇯🇵— NETFLIX ANIME
- Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 5th
- Carter 🇰🇷— NETFLIX FILM
- Darlings 🇮🇳— NETFLIX FILM
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES
- Skyfall
Streaming August 6th
- Reclaim 🇹🇼— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 7th
- Riverdale: Season 6
Streaming August 8th
- Code Name: Emperor 🇪🇸— NETFLIX FILM
- Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 9th
- I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Nice Guys
Streaming August 10th
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist 🇦🇷— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Heartsong 🇹🇷— NETFLIX FILM
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES
- Iron Chef Brazil 🇧🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
- Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- School Tales The Series 🇹🇭— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 11th
- Dope
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 12th
- 13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM
- A Model Family 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
- Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM
- Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 15th
- Ancient Aliens: Season 4
- Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Learn to Swim
Streaming August 16th
- Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
- UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)
Streaming August 17th
- High Heat 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- Junior Baking Show: Season 6 🇬🇧— NETFLIX SERIES
- Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM
- Royalteen 🇳🇴— NETFLIX FILM
- Unsuspicious 🇧🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 18th
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 19th
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- Glow Up: Season 4 🇬🇧— NETFLIX SERIES
- Kleo 🇩🇪— NETFLIX SERIES
- The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 20th
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 21st
- A Cowgirl’s Song
Streaming August 23rd
- Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Streaming August 24th
- Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mo — NETFLIX SERIES
- Queer Eye: Brazil 🇧🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES
- Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES
- Watch Out, We’re Mad 🇮🇹— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 25th
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- History 101: Season 2 🇬🇧— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure 🇯🇵— NETFLIX ANIME
- That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 26th
- Disobedience
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES
- Loving Adults 🇩🇰— NETFLIX FILM
- Ludik 🇿🇦— NETFLIX SERIES
- Me Time — NETFLIX FILM
- Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 29th
- Under Her Control 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
- Mighty Express: Season 7 🇨🇦— NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 30th
- I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Streaming August 31st
- Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Family Secrets 🇵🇱— NETFLIX SERIES
- I Came By 🇬🇧— NETFLIX FILM
Coming Soon
- Delhi Crime: Season 2 🇮🇳— NETFLIX SERIES
- Partner Track — NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in August 2022, including The Sandman, Locke & Key season 3, and Day Shift:
Leaving August 4th
- They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1
Leaving August 5th
- Screwball
Leaving August 7th
- We Summon the Darkness
Leaving August 9th
- Demonic
- The Saint
Leaving August 10th
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Leaving August 15th
- Endless Love
- Selfless
Leaving August 20th
- The Conjuring
Leaving August 23rd
- Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
Leaving August 24th
- The November Man
- Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37
Leaving August 25th
- Taxi Driver
- The Visit
Leaving August 27th
- Wind River
Leaving August 30th
- In the Line of Fire
Leaving August 31st
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Cliffhanger
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Departed
- GoodFellas
- Grown Ups
- Halloween
- Just Like Heaven
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Premonition
- Public Enemies
- Rise of the Guardians
- Soul Surfer
- Starship Troopers
- Titanic
- We Are Marshall
- Wyatt Earp
That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August 2022. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures. You can read last month’s What to Watch on Netflix guide here.