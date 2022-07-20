Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in August 2022

HomeEntertainmentMovies
July 20th, 2022 at 11:40 AM
By
(L-R) Snoop Dogg as Big John, Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski and Eric Lange as Seeger in Day Shift.

Typically, we focus on the originals when Netflix shares its new releases for the month. That is mostly the case for August 2022 as well, but Netflix is getting a few licensed gems we need to highlight. On August 1st, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is coming to the streaming service. Whether you were a huge fan of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or just want to wash the taste out of your mouth, these are worth a revisit.

Other highlights on Netflix in August include Jamie Foxx’s vampire movie Day Shift, Locke & Key season 3, and the service’s live-action Sandman series.

Netflix new shows and movies in August 2022

Streaming August 1st

  • 28 Days
  • 8 Mile
  • Above the Rim
  • The Age of Adaline
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Big Tree City 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Constantine
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Love & Basketball
  • Made of Honor
  • Men in Black
  • Men in Black 3
  • Men in Black II
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Monster-in-Law
  • No Strings Attached
  • Pawn Stars: Season 13
  • Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
  • She’s Funny That Way
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Top Gear: Season 29-30
  • The Town
  • Woman in Gold

Streaming August 2nd

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 7th

  • Riverdale: Season 6

Streaming August 8th

Streaming August 9th

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 15th

  • Ancient Aliens: Season 4
  • Deepa & Anoop NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Learn to Swim

Streaming August 16th

  • Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
    • UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts) 

Streaming August 17th

  • High Heat 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Junior Baking Show: Season 6 🇬🇧NETFLIX SERIES
  • Look Both Ways NETFLIX FILM
  • Royalteen 🇳🇴NETFLIX FILM
  • Unsuspicious 🇧🇷NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 18th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 20th

  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 21st

  • A Cowgirl’s Song

Streaming August 23rd

  • Chad and JT Go Deep NETFLIX SERIES
  • Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Streaming August 24th

  • Lost Ollie NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mo NETFLIX SERIES
  • Queer Eye: Brazil 🇧🇷NETFLIX SERIES
  • Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Selling The OC NETFLIX SERIES
  • Under Fire NETFLIX SERIES
  • Watch Out, We’re Mad 🇮🇹NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

  • Disobedience
  • Drive Hard: The Maloof Way NETFLIX SERIES
  • Loving Adults 🇩🇰NETFLIX FILM
  • Ludik 🇿🇦NETFLIX SERIES
  • Me Time NETFLIX FILM
  • Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 29th

Streaming August 30th

  • I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Streaming August 31st

  • Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Family Secrets 🇵🇱NETFLIX SERIES
  • I Came By 🇬🇧NETFLIX FILM

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in August 2022, including The SandmanLocke & Key season 3, and Day Shift:

Leaving August 4th

  • They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving August 5th

  • Screwball

Leaving August 7th

  • We Summon the Darkness

Leaving August 9th

  • Demonic
  • The Saint

Leaving August 10th

  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving August 15th

  • Endless Love
  • Selfless

Leaving August 20th

  • The Conjuring

Leaving August 23rd

  • Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving August 24th

  • The November Man
  • Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving August 25th

  • Taxi Driver
  • The Visit

Leaving August 27th

  • Wind River

Leaving August 30th

  • In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31st

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Cliffhanger
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • The Departed
  • GoodFellas
  • Grown Ups
  • Halloween
  • Just Like Heaven
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Premonition
  • Public Enemies
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • Soul Surfer
  • Starship Troopers
  • Titanic
  • We Are Marshall
  • Wyatt Earp

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August 2022. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures. You can read last month’s What to Watch on Netflix guide here.

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

More Entertainment

Latest News