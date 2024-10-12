Everyone is obsessed with these 10 TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Max, Prime Video & more

Who would have thought it would be a sweet romantic comedy, starring two darlings of mid-2000s TV shows, that dislodges the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters anthology to earn the title of biggest Netflix show in the world?

The crazy thing about said rom-com — the unfortunately titled Nobody Wants This, for which Netflix just wisely green-lit a second season — is how big it’s gotten in a relatively short period of time. And for a romantic sitcom that’s just that, a sweet story about two opposites (an agnostic podcaster and an unconventional rabbi) who fall in love. It took less than a month for Nobody Wants This to take over Netflix, for Netflix to renew it, and for the show to also dominate basically all of streaming.

Reelgood’s latest rundown of the Top 10 TV shows from across the streaming universe finds the show, from creator Erin Foster and starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, at #1 — which, honestly, tracks the response the show has gotten from critics (a near-perfect 94% on Rotten Tomatoes) as well as from viewers.

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in “Nobody Wants This.” Image source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Foster’s 10-episode show, which racked up 45.7 million hours of viewership in its first four days of availability, has viewers making comments like: The show “is easily the best thing Netflix has ever done.” Via X, one user raves about the show: “Nobody Wants This is the best show I’ve watched on Netflix in years. Quality acting, good story, hilarious.” Adds another: “Everybody needs to watch Nobody Wants This on Netflix so that we can all be better people for our partners.”

With that kind of response from both critics and fans, it’s no wonder Reelgood has the show at #1 this week. Reelgood, by the way, monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. For the 7-day period that ended on Oct. 9, the 10 TV shows that topped Reelgood’s latest weekly ranking are as follows:

As you can see above, in addition to Nobody Wants This, there are also several other great shows on the Reelgood ranking this week — from Max’s Sopranos-like mob drama The Penguin to Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, Season 5 of which we previewed here ahead of its release in 2025.

Looking ahead, next week also brings some major new releases that might also make their way onto the Reelgood chart — two of which are of the sitcom variety that we honestly don’t get enough of (that is, enough good ones). Coming on October 16, we have the return of Shrinking on Apple TV+, from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. You can check out our preview of the new season right here. I’m also keeping my eye on a playful new Prime Video comedy, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.

Led by a cast that includes Lost‘s Naveen Andrews and based on the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated creator Vijal Patel (black-ish, The Middle), The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is told via hilarious and conflicting flashbacks from the Pradeep family from an interrogation room after they’ve moved to the US from India. Let Nobody Wants This be a reminder that people are really craving quality, feel-good shows more than ever these days.