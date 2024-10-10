‘The best show I’ve watched on Netflix in years’: Why the streamer’s #1 series just got renewed

I cover the world of streaming and in particular Netflix content on a regular basis, and I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen viewers absolutely fawn over a new show to the degree they have for Nobody Wants This — a 10-episode sitcom/rom-com fusion that stars two TV darlings from the early 2000s and which is also the biggest Netflix show in the world right now.

The show, from creator Erin Foster, just got renewed by Netflix for another season — and, while the streaming giant is always secretive about the deliberations that lead to a title’s renewal or cancellation, it’s pretty obvious to me why the series, an opposites-attract story about an agnostic woman and a rabbi falling in love, is coming back. For starters, just look at this sampling of reactions from around the internet:

Via X, one user raves about the show that stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody: “Nobody Wants This is the best show I’ve watched on Netflix in years. Quality acting, good story, hilarious.” Adds another: “Everybody needs to watch Nobody Wants This on Netflix so that we can all be better people for our partners. And, “‘Nobody Wants This‘ is easily the best thing Netflix has ever done” (don’t know if I’d go that far, but I respect it).

i just finished nobody wants this. loved it so much. this was excellent thank you netflix for doing something good and not cringey🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/Vznu1UKfMU — a (@nancydunnes) September 27, 2024

I’m 4 episodes into Nobody Wants This on Netflix & it makes me so giddy. the best romcom I’ve seen in a while. the feelings, the obstacles, the excitement, shits complicated, it’s relatable, I love it, i’m hooked but I have to go to sleep 😭 goodnight to adam brody only 😽 pic.twitter.com/oTGoSoojbG — jade (@ladymamajade) October 3, 2024

Over on Reddit, the discourse has also dived into specific elements that viewers think make the show such an addictive comfort watch. For example, one Redditor opined: “Really enjoying it. Recommended to my mom and sister who are also binging it now. As dumb as it sounds (I’m not finished yet) my favorite part so far is that the two leads actually communicate?! Actually everyone in the show communicates which goes against romcoms which love a big misunderstanding that could be cleared with a simple conversation.”

That person actually nailed a lot of it, as far as I’m concerned. Simple misunderstandings that lead to all sorts of crazy hijinks have got to be among the most annoying tropes on television. Another Redditor speaks to what a straightforward, feel-good experience Nobody Wants This offers viewers: “I am a Millenial woman. This shit was crack to me! My 20 year crush on Adam Brody is still going strong. It was sooooo goood though. The leads had great chemistry; the side characters were funny; genuine character development … I watched it in one sitting.”

Meanwhile, with over 4 million views on YouTube as of this writing, it should go without saying that the comments section of the series trailer is also chock-a-block with love for this unapologetically wholesome Netflix winner. About the pairing of Bell and Brody, specifically, one YouTube commenter writes: “Probably one of the greatest pairings ever, they are both brilliant and adorable and it’s an absolute joy to watch them on screen together. Not to mention this show kicks you in the gut with the comedy.”

Likewise, other users rave: “This was really, really REALLY, REALLY GOOD. Did not plan to binge all at once but couldn’t stop it! One of the best shows as of late. Need Season 2 ASAP!!” And “Binge watched this as soon as it was out and i absolutely loved it!! the cast is my fave anyways but oh god it was so cute and funny and the side characters were so much fun too. I wish we had more episodes.”

Long story short: Multiply these sentiments by the 70.4 million hours of viewership that Nobody Wants This racked up around the world this week, according to Netflix data, and you can begin to see why it was probably a no-brainer that this home run was destined to get a renewal pretty much from the get-go.