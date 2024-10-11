The return of one of Netflix’s most popular dramas saves a dry week for new releases

As we look ahead to a new week of Netflix releases, including both originals as well as third-party titles hitting the streamer over the next seven days, it’s actually a breeze this time around to identify the best of the best and the titles you absolutely don’t want to miss. That’s because — amid all the new documentaries, comedy specials, acquired movies, and more — there’s only one I recommend as the biggest, most unmissable draw. It’s a returning fan favorite about a lawyer and the Lincoln-branded cars he drives.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 (Oct. 17)

For some context as to just how much of a fan favorite Netflix’s adaptation of author Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer is, consider: After the premiere of Season 2 in July of last year, it quickly climbed up the Netflix Global Top 10 chart — racking up a cumulative 40 million views as of Aug. 29, 2023, and reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries.

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Image source: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Among the storylines fans are no doubt keen to see play out in the new season dropping next week is whether and how Mickey will satisfy his thirst for justice after Glory Days’ death at the end of last season. “I’m going to find who did this,” he growls at one point in the new season. “I’m going to find him and I’m going to bury him.”

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is based on the fifth book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, titled The Gods of Guilt. What sets the story in motion this time around is a text sent to Mickey: “Call me ASAP — 187,” the latter being a reference to the California penal code covering murder. Murder cases are the most intense for lawyers like Mickey, but they also come with the biggest paydays. The victim here, though, is a former client of Mickey’s, a sex worker he thought he’d rescued and set on a better path.

It turns out she was actually back in Los Angeles and had gotten back into prostitution. Was Mickey the one who actually put her in danger? All I’ll say at this point is: If De La Soul’s track Stakes Is High isn’t heard on the soundtrack at some point during the new season, I’m going to be incredibly disappointed.

What else to watch

Worth adding: The new season of Mickey Haller’s legal adventures is obviously not the only new Netflix release that’s hitting the streamer over the next week. There will still be lots more fresh additions to stream — and for a comprehensive look at every title arriving next week, our monthly Netflix guide is the perfect resource to consult.

That list includes a variety of other original releases and third-party titles hitting the streaming giant over the next several days, such as new documentaries (Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas, I Am a Killer: Season 5, and Sweet Bobby), as well as a new season of the highly regarded family animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. But, as I say, the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer is far and away the biggest thing that’s coming.