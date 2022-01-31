Doctor Strange 2’s most exciting cameo leaked, but there are conflicting rumors

We’re in it now. We’re in the multiverse of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors where anything is possible. New leaks appear almost every day, just like what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But those Spidey leaks only talked about the film’s two major surprises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Anything goes in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the luxury of using absolutely any cameo it wants, whether it’s characters who appeared already in the MCU, characters from the Fox universe, the Sony Spider-Men, or the Netflix shows. That is because Disney controls most of the characters now, and it also has a very lucrative partnership with Sony. But just because Marvel can use any character it wants doesn’t mean it will. And we now have conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors concerning another beloved actor: John Krasinski.

Before we move forward, you should know that big Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

John Krasinski and the first Doctor Strange 2 leaks

When you say John Krasinski in relation to the MCU, two things come to mind. First of all, fans will remember that Krasinski was in the running for the Steve Rogers/Captain America role that eventually went to Chris Evans.

Second, Marvel fans have been fan-casting Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt as the First Family ever since Disney got the rights back for the Fantastic Four.

Krasinski hinted in the past that he would be interested in the role, and there were rumors that Marvel might have met with the couple. But nothing came of it, at least not officially. What’s more, Blunt seemed to categorically deny any interest in getting hitched to the MCU bandwagon.

Of course, actors’ denials mean nothing when it comes to the MCU.

Separately, Marvel confirmed a new Fantastic Four project all the way back at Comic-Con 2019 when it announced most of its Phase 4 titles. Since then, we have only learned the name of the director. That’s Jon Watts, who just ended his MCU Spider-Man tenure in the best way possible. But we have yet to get a cast announcement or a release date.

In other words, we still don’t know who will play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the MCU, aka Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

How is all of this relevant to the multiverse events in Doctor Strange 2? Well, cameo rumors say that Krasinski will appear in the movie.

Reports said a few weeks ago that Multiverse of Madness has a brilliant cameo that was yet to leak. Soon after that, other reports said that John Krasinski will play Mister Fantastic. The actor will play a variant of the superhero, those rumors said. It wasn’t clear whether he’ll also get to play Reed Richards in the MCU after Doctor Strange 2.

The conflicting Doctor Strange 2 John Krasinski rumors

This brings us to the next chapter in our series of conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors. We talked about Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, and Tobey Maguire recently. They might play Iron Man, Wolverine, and Spider-Man variants in Multiverse of Madness. Or they might not be in the film — it all depends on which leaker you ask.

Unlike the rumors that dispute the Cruise and Jackman Doctor Strange 2 cameos, there’s something different about the conflicting John Krasinski reports. All the leaks say the beloved actor will be in the film. They only disagree on which character Krasinski will play in Multiverse of Madness.

Is John Krasinski Mister Fantastic?

Well-known Marvel insider Daniel Richtman said that John Krasinski is indeed Mister Fantastic.

If accurate, that would be a huge development for Multiverse of Madness. The leaker was talking about a variant, not the MCU’s primary Reed Richards. Therefore, Krasinski would cameo in Doctor Strange 2, which is the only place where we’ll see variants anytime soon.

Talking about a variant not MCU. — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) January 28, 2022

Or is he an alternate Cap?

But what if Krasinski plays someone else? Namely, Captain America. Well, a variant of Cap, that is.

That’s what a new rumor says, and it comes from a source who posted other Doctor Strange 2 rumors in the past.

John Krasinski will appear in #MultiverseofMadness but only as a Captain America variant pic.twitter.com/q2jfJlZ6Yl — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 28, 2022

They went on to drop an even bigger potential detail about John Krasinski’s purported Doctor Strange 2 role.

Apparently, the cameo will be revealed during the upcoming Multiverse of Madness Super Bowl TV ad. The “money” shot in the Super Bowl ad is supposedly “John Krasinski as Captain America picking up Captain Carter’s shield.”

#MultiversOfMadness

RUMOR: Super Bowl TV- Spot

Roughly around 30-40 seconds

The Money Shot is said to be

John Krasinski as Captain America picking up Captain Carter’s shield. pic.twitter.com/ite3MJq6Lw — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 31, 2022

As always, we’ll remind you we’re looking at unconfirmed rumors. Don’t get your hopes up just yet. All we can do is wait and see whether or not Marvel’s Super Bowl LVI ads will include any multiverse cameos. That is, it’s certain that Disney will run some ads during the big game on February 13th. After all, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, and Moon Knight hits Disney Plus on March 30th.