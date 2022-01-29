Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man might show up in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel fans spent most of 2021 debating whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear as Spider-Man variants in Tom Holland’s No Way Home. It wasn’t much of a debate, though, as an incredible number of leaks confirmed everything. No Way Home is critically acclaimed and highly successful, to the point that rumors now suggest Maguire and Garfield may return in a Spider-verse sequel. But we’re not done with Tobey Maguire rumors just yet, as the actor is now said to appear in Doctor Strange 2. Mind you, Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Tom Holland is the protagonist of No Way Home, and his Spider-Man is easily a fan-favorite. Of all three variants, we’ve spent the most time with this one. Holland appeared in two Avengers movies and one Captain America installment on top of his Spider-Man trilogy.

But Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man did tremendously well in No Way Home. His Spidey is one of the movie’s highlights, prompting fans to ask Sony for another Amazing Spider-Man sequel. And Sony might just deliver such a movie in the future.

That said, Maguire’s Peter Parker is the first Spider-Man that everyone loved, and that was years before Garfield and Holland brought their own interpretations to the role. So fans would want to see more of Maguire’s Spidey in future movies, whether they’re part of the MCU or SSU.

The Doctor Strange element

We’ve seen plenty of rumors that claim Maguire’s Spider-Man will show up next in Doctor Strange 2. They make sense for a number of reasons.

First of all, Multiverse of Madness is a Sam Raimi movie. The director might want to take advantage of this MCU project to reconnect with his Spider-Man films. What better way to do it than have Tobey Maguire’s Spidey swinging into the multiverse?

Moreover, No Way Home revealed that the other Spider-Man variants had no idea who the Avengers are. It’s one of the film’s funniest scenes. However, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker does live in a universe with Doctor Strange. We’ve known as much ever since Spider-Man 2 (see the following scene).

Maguire’s Peter has now met the MCU Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It’s easy to speculate that, one way or another, Maguire’s Peter will want to study the multiverse. Therefore, an interaction with a Doctor Strange variant seems inevitable.

The new Doctor Strange 2 Tobey Maguire rumor

Just like No Way Home, cameo rumors for Doctor Strange 2 have increased in frequency recently. But they don’t quite line up. That’s understandable given the enormous number of Avengers characters rumored to show up in Multiverse of Madness. Marvel’s reshoots supposedly brought a lot more cameos than the initial version of the script, so anything goes.

But unlike No Way Home, some Doctor Strange 2 rumors offer conflicting accounts. More recently, we saw that some leakers denied the Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise cameos, contradicting earlier leaks.

When it comes to Tobey Maguire’s potential Doctor Strange 2 cameo, we have another source claiming the actor is in the movie.

The folks at The DisInsider Podcast delivered their “rumor of the week.” And they say that Tobey Maguire will have a cameo in Doctor Strange 2

The hosts seemed to be pretty certain that Tobey Maguire will be in Doctor Strange 2. “We do not know about Andrew Garfield yet, but we can assume that he may be in the movie as well,” they said.

As with any MCU leak, we’ll advise you to take this with a grain of salt. That goes double for these wild cameos that keep leaking for highly anticipated movies such as Multiverse of Madness. We’ve yet to see definitive proof that any of them are accurate. Although there is one other development that suggests Maguire might indeed be in the movie.