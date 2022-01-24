Doctor Strange 2 might have an exciting Spider-Man cameo, leak says

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the newest Avenger who has been added to the MCU’s Spider-Man movies, with the character having a pivotal role in No Way Home. There’s no multiverse aspect of No Way Home without Strange. But if this new leak is accurate, Marvel might have decided to have Spider-Man return the favor. Peter Parker might show up in Multiverse of Madness in an amazing way. But before we look at this Doctor Strange 2 Spider-Man rumor, we’ll warn you that huge spoilers might follow below.

Multiverse of Madness cameos

Marvel rumors are always exciting, and they’re usually a great marketing tool. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home are proof of that. All the talk about Avengers who will return to life in Endgame, and the exciting No Way Home cameos, kept Marvel fans talking about these movies for months. Each film then turned out to be a massive box office hit.

With that in mind, there’s no shortage of exciting Doctor Strange 2 rumors. Like the Avengers and Spider-Man chatter in recent years, these rumors concern all the superheroes who might cameo in the movie.

Just in the past few months, we’ve seen so many cameo rumors. Check out our roundup at this link.

One of the most exciting rumors claimed that John Krasinski will debut as a Mister Fantastic variant from the multiverse. Similarly, some rumors say we will get at least one Iron Man version in the movie, although it’s unclear which actor will play him.

Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man also appeared in previous Doctor Strange 2 rumors. But it’s not necessarily Tom Holland’s Spidey who will cameo in the movie. After all, Strange forgot who Tom’s version of Peter Parker is at the end of No Way Home. And Multiverse of Madness is a movie that will take place mostly outside the MCU’s primary reality.

With all that in mind, it wasn’t surprising to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Doctor Strange 2 rumors. They play beloved Spider-Man variants who reside in different realities. And Strange might visit one or both of those timelines in the new movie.

The exciting Doctor Strange 2 Spider-Man development

All of that brings us to a recent Instagram story from an actress who provides the Portuguese voice for a certain Multiverse of Madness star. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be the main villain of Doctor Strange 2, according to rumors. And Mariana Torres voices Wanda in Portuguese.

Torres posted a story on Instagram with a message that says “Good things are coming.” She wasn’t alone in the photo she shared with fans. Manolo Rey also appears in the image, and he happens to be Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man voice in Portuguese.

The implication here is that Maguire’s Spider-Man will cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness:



Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”. pic.twitter.com/XZwBUdKGFM — Spidey Updates (@SpideyUpdate) January 23, 2022

The story above isn’t enough to confirm that the two characters will be in the movie. These actors might be working together on something that has nothing to do with Marvel or the MCU. But there’s no denying the obvious conclusions here, especially considering another element in the Instagram story.

Torres also used an X-Men sign that reads “Mutant and Proud,” which rings familiar. We kept hearing that line in Fox’s universe of X-Men stories. And we might hear it again in the MCU.

The use of the symbol indicates that we might witness some sort of Spider-Man-Wanda interaction happen in Doctor Strange 2. Torres and Rey might be dubbing the movie in Portuguese as we speak.

Will Wanda fight Spider-Man?

Finally, we’ll also note that Wanda isn’t a mutant in the MCU. Not officially. She is a mutant in the comics, but Marvel hasn’t had access to X-Men characters in the MCU until now.

Since Disney acquired Fox and the rights to X-Men along with it, anything is possible. And rumors say that Wanda will do something at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that could bring the X-Men to the MCU.

As for Spider-Man and Wanda in Doctor Strange 2, we can expect any fight between them to be epic. After all, the Spider-Man vs. Doctor Strange fight in No Way Home was amazing. Math beat magic in that one. We can’t help but wonder what Spidey can do against the Scarlett Witch.