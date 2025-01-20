Diablo 4 port reportedly being developed for Nintendo Switch 2

Now that Nintendo has announced the Switch 2, we should finally start hearing more about the games for the new console in the coming weeks. For now, though, all we have are rumors, and the latest suggests that a port of Diablo 4 is in the works for the Switch 2.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, eXputer writer and YouTuber eXtas1s recently shared a video in which he discussed a wide range of Switch 2 leaks and rumors. After acknowledging the video from Nate the Hate about Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to Nintendo’s next console, eXtas1s added an exciting rumor of his own: Blizzard’s action RPG Diablo 4 could also get a Switch 2 port.

“In fact, here’s a little bit of an exclusive or scoop I can tell you about,” eXtas1s said in his video. “According to what I have been told, Diablo 4 is already in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Diablo 4 was released in 2025 on Switch 2.”

Diablo 3 made its way to the original Switch in 2018—six years after launching on PC and Mac. If the latest Diablo really lands on Switch 2 this year, it will be a significant improvement over the wait Nintendo fans dealt with for the previous entry in the series.

Beyond the Diablo 4 news, eXtas1s also suggested that Fallout 4, Starfield, Tekken 8, Elden Ring, and the next Call of Duty could all find their way to the Switch 2 as well. Keep in mind that Nintendo and Microsoft reached a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles following the Activision Blizzard King merger. The Switch 2 will presumably be powerful enough to play future installments in the record-breaking FPS franchise.

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

Only a handful of indie developers have announced that their games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 so far. Hopefully, someone opens the floodgates soon.