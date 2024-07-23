Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

We’re still a few months out from the launch of Black Ops 6, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers won’t have to wait that long to get their hands on Call of Duty. Microsoft announced on Tuesday that Modern Warfare 3 will be the first Call of Duty game to hit Game Pass tomorrow. As long as you have Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll have access to the most recent Call of Duty entry starting July 24.

Ever since Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox owners have patiently awaited news about the company’s games being added to Game Pass. Diablo 4 was the first to cross over back in March, and now Call of Duty has joined it.

As Microsoft notes, everything in the retail version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also be available if you get the game through Game Pass. That includes the single-player campaign, the online multiplayer, and the cooperative Zombies mode.

July 24 also happens to be the first day of MW3 Season 5. The latest season features two new 6v6 multiplayer maps, three variants of existing maps, the new EMP grenade, new competitive modes, and the final story mission for Zombies.

The announcement also comes days after Microsoft made major changes to Xbox Game Pass, including the retirement of one plan and price increases for the others.

As of July 10, new subscribers will pay $19.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $11.99 per month for PC Game Pass, and $74.99 per year for Xbox Game Pass Core. Meanwhile, the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan is no longer available to new subscribers at all.

The addition of one of the biggest game franchises of all time will soften the blow a bit, but we’ll have to wait and see if it helps Microsoft retain any frustrated subscribers.