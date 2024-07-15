Everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta

As always, the latest Call of Duty is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Black Ops 6 is also getting even more attention than usual due to the fact that it will be the first Call of Duty to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. If you have Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to download Black Ops 6 at the same time as everyone who bought it. But if you don’t have Game Pass and you’re still on the fence, here’s how you can try it for free.

This week, Activision announced that its Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta will begin on August 30 — two days after the Call of Duty: Next event.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta schedule. Image source: Activision

The beta will take place over two separate weekends. The first weekend is only for Game Pass subscribers and customers who preordered the game on console or PC, starting Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. PT, and ending Wednesday, September 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Unlike in previous years, the beta should go live on every platform at the same time.

Everyone else can then join in for the second weekend, which starts on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. PT, and ends on Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m. PT. That’s three days of Black Ops 6 multiplayer, so be sure to download the beta ahead of time.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to Activision, the multiplayer beta will feature brand-new maps built by Treyarch, the ability to create layouts with multiple weapons, enhancements, and perks, plus classic and new modes. The beta also includes Black Ops 6’s Omnimovement system, which lets players sprint, slide, and dive in any direction as they speed across the map.

Finally, there will be rewards for participating in the beta, but Activision isn’t ready to share what they are. We’ve still got a month and a half to go until the multiplayer beta begins, so we will be keeping our eyes peeled for more news in the coming weeks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches for Xbox, PS5, and PC on October 25.