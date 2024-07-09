Xbox Game Pass prices are going up, and a new plan is coming

Sooner or later, price hikes come for all of our services. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced price hikes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass subscriptions. Plus, a new tier called Xbox Game Pass Standard is on the way, and Microsoft will no longer let new members sign up for Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Let’s start with the Xbox Game Pass price hikes, which take effect on July 10 for new members and September 12 for existing members:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate : $16.99 to $19.99 per month

: $16.99 to $19.99 per month Xbox Game Pass Core : $59.99 to $74.99 per year

: $59.99 to $74.99 per year PC Game Pass: $9.99 to $11.99 per month

Those are just the price increases in the US, but Xbox also shared a comprehensive list of new prices for countries all over the world, as the price hike is global.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass for Console—which includes the full Game Pass library but does not feature online play—is being phased out. If you’re currently subscribed to this plan and have automatic payment renewal enabled, you can keep using Xbox Game Pass for Console. But as soon as your membership lapses, you won’t be able to resubscribe.

Microsoft also notes Xbox Game Pass for Console codes will be redeemable until further notice, but as of September 18, 2024, users won’t be able to extend their Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription beyond 13 months. If you have already stacked more than 13 months’ worth of time on your account, Microsoft won’t take that time away.

Finally, there’s a new Standard plan launching in the coming months. The plan will cost $14.99 per month, includes all the same benefits as Xbox Game Pass Core, and gives users access to hundreds of games in the Game Pass library. The biggest difference between Xbox Game Pass Standard and Ultimate is that Standard doesn’t include day one releases. So, you won’t be able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on launch day with Game Pass Standard.