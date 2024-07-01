The 7 biggest game releases we can’t wait to play in July 2024

Looking at the biggest game releases in July, I’ve come to terms with the fact that my wallet just isn’t going to survive 2024. There are simply too many great games coming out this year, with at least half a dozen launching this month alone that I’ll be picking up.

In addition to two of the better games we saw at Summer Game Fest this year — Kunitsu-Gami and The First Descendant — July also marks the arrival of EA Sports College Football 25. It has been 11 years since the last college football video game, and fans are thrilled that the franchise is finally returning with some major changes and improvements.

Biggest games releases of July 2024

The First Descendant

Release date : July 2

: July 2 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The First Descendant is a free-to-play, online, co-op, third-person looter-shooter heavily inspired by the likes of Destiny 2, Warframe, and The Division. Run around big, open environments while completing missions, picking up new weapons and equipment, and upgrading your character to take on even more difficult challenges as you progress.

Zenless Zone Zero

Release date : July 4

: July 4 Systems: PS5, PC, iOS, Android

The latest title from HoYoverse (Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail) is a 3D action game in which you put together a party of three agents to explore alternate dimensions called Hollows and beat enemies by stringing together combos while switching between your 3 characters. It’s sure to be another massive hit for the Chinese developer.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak

Release date : July 5

: July 5 Systems: PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

The latest entry in the Legend of Heroes series is coming stateside. Trails through Daybreak is an action RPG set in the Calvard Republic starring Van Arkride, a bounty-hunting detective who works at the Arkride Solutions Office. It features a brand-new narrative, so you don’t need to be familiar with the previous entries to understand what’s going on in this one.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Release date : July 18

: July 18 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

In this third-person action RPG, you’ll play as Nor Vanek, an elite member of the Coalition army tasked with defeating the gods and their armies of the dead. Flintlock features some elements of Souls-like games, but has its own unique flavor that blends melee combat with guns and magic. You can also find new, upgradable gear as you explore the open world.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Release date : July 18

: July 18 Systems: Switch

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition features 150 speedrunning challenges from 13 classic NES games, including Super Mario Bros., Metroid, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda. You can challenge your friends in Party Mode or compete for a spot at the top of the leaderboard in the rotating World Championships mode.

EA Sports College Football 25

Release date : July 19

: July 19 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

11 years later, EA finally made a new college football game. All 134 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs will be included in the game, as will Team Builder, Road to Glory, and Dynasty modes. There are also a number of fresh additions to the game, including Road to the College Football Playoff, which reflects the new postseason format.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Release date : July 19

: July 19 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

My biggest surprise of Summer Game Fest was Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. An action strategy game that combines swashbuckling combat with tower defense elements. There won’t be many games with such a unique blend of gameplay styles this year. I’m hoping that it turns out to be one of the biggest game releases of 2024.