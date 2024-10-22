Apple is reportedly working on an app store just for games

Apple’s interest in gaming continues to grow. 9to5Mac claimed on Tuesday that the company is working on an “App Store-like app dedicated to games.”

Citing reliable sources familiar with Apple’s plans, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is building an app that will effectively combine the functionality of the App Store and Game Center, but with a strict focus on mobile games. The new app won’t replace Apple’s Game Center service but integrate the user’s Game Center profile instead.

The sources claim that the unnamed app will have multiple tabs, similar to the App Store. One will be the “Play Now” tab, which will show users their games, friends, and more. They will also see editorial content from Apple and suggestions for which games to download next, along with challenges, leaderboards, and achievements.

The app will feature games from the App Store as well as Apple’s subscription service, Apple Arcade. It will also highlight special events in games and provide information about updates for games. Apple is experimenting with FaceTime and iMessage integration for more socializing in gaming sessions. Plus, Apple is considering letting mobile developers create minigames using App Clips, which don’t require any downloading.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Personally, as someone who spends hours each week playing games on my iPhone, I think this is a step in the right direction. The App Store is a convoluted mess that has made app discovery more difficult with each passing year. Wiping the slate clean and starting over with a completely new app should be a benefit for gamers and game developers alike.

The sources weren’t able to share any details about the app’s possible release date. There is a chance it could arrive in an iOS 18 update, but it also might arrive as part of iOS 19.