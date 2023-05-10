Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode Guardians of the Galaxy Leak Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snap Streak
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll is about to release a gift for BTS fans

By
Published May 10th, 2023 7:32PM EDT
BTS in Crunchyroll series
Image: Crunchyroll

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s been almost a year since the superstar Korean pop group BTS released new music, but that changes this weekend with the release of Bastions — a 5-part animated superhero series debuting on the Crunchyroll streaming service starting on May 13.

BTS composed the Bastions theme song, the group’s first new music as a collective since the release of its anthology album Proof in June of last year. I was actually in the crowd in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium last year when that album was announced at the very end of the last show of the group’s Permission to Dance era. The band had left the stage, and then there it was on the giant monitors — a message teasing the group’s upcoming album, sending the fans into even more of a screaming frenzy.

Things changed pretty fast after that, though. The group announced a pause just a few months later, driven largely by Korea’s mandatory military service requirement. Two members, Jin and j-hope, have already enlisted, while five of the seven have also used the time apart to release individual music projects. BTS’ song for Crunchyroll’s Bastions series, meanwhile, is the first new song from the group since the announcement of its hiatus.

According to Crunchyroll, Bastions is about a group of rookie superheroes in a world where superheroes compete for popularity. “The young dynamos emerge as full-fledged heroes after saving Earth from a crisis by uncovering the identity of a villain responsible for environmental pollution.”

Given that the series represents a fusion of animation and K-pop, the soundtrack also includes music from other Korean artists, like the up-and-coming K-pop girl group Le Sserafim (the name of which is an anagram of the phrase “I’m fearless). “Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that,” said Crunchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira.

“And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of Bastions.”

How to sign up for Crunchyroll

If you’re a BTS fan and want to check out Bastions this weekend, the good news is that Crunchyroll has an ad-supported free tier you can sign up for. Alternatively, there are ad-free premium subscription tiers you can pay for instead. Their prices and benefits are as follows:

Fan

Price: $7.99/month

Benefits:

  • No ads
  • Unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library
  • New episodes one hour after Japan
  • Access to digital manga (manga is only available in English)
  • Stream on 1 device at a time
Start a Crunchyroll Fan tier free trial

Mega fan

Price: $9.99/month

Benefits:

  • No ads
  • Unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library
  • New episodes one hour after Japan
  • Access to digital manga (manga is only available in English)
  • Stream on 4 devices at a time
  • Offline Viewing
  • First access to special Crunchyroll Expo events and lotteries (starting in 2021)
  • $15 off $100 purchase in the Crunchyroll Store every 3 months
Start a Crunchyroll Mega Fan tier free trial

Ultimate fan

Price: $14.99/month

Benefits

  • No ads
  • Unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library
  • New episodes one hour after Japan
  • Access to digital manga (manga is only available in English)
  • Stream on 6 devices at a time
  • Offline Viewing
  • First access to special Crunchyroll Expo events and lotteries (starting in 2021)
  • $25 off $100 purchase in the Crunchyroll Store every 3 months*
  • Annual swag bag
  • Access to an exclusive limited-run Hime Nendoroid figure
Start a Crunchyroll Ultimate Fan tier free trial
Don’t Miss: Jinny’s Kitchen: I can’t get enough of this Prime Video gem starring Park Seo-joon and V of BTS

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News