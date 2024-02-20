I still can’t get over the fact that Alex Garland and A24 decided that it would be a good idea to release a movie about the United States descending into a civil war months before the country is set to vote in one of what is likely to be a very contentious election. After watching this new trailer, I’m even more anxious.

Today, A24 released the new official trailer for Civil War, a drama/thriller from Garland who is best known for other award-winning films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. The new film, which stars Kirsten Dunst, shows what another civil war erupting in the United States might look like for a group of journalists looking to cover the event.

While the first trailer was incredibly anxiety-inducing, this new one is straight-up terrifying if you think about it too much like I did. You can check out the new official trailer for Civil War below:

What is Civil War about?

Civil War will follow the story of a near-future America that is being torn apart at the seams. In the film, 19 states have seceded from the country, causing a massive civil war across the country. The “Western Forces,” seemingly led by California and Texas, are bearing down on Washington D.C. while the United States military tries to keep them at bay.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Amidst all of this chaos, a photographer (Dunst) and a group of journalists travel to D.C. to capture the war. The film is described as “An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor’s edge.” In addition to Dunst, the film will star Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman. It is written and directed by Alex Garland.

While I’ll probably have a panic attack in the middle of it, I still plan to check this one out. I’m a huge fan of Garland’s other work and A24 is basically a stamp of quality in Hollywood at this point. For those who are interested, the film is also coming out sooner than was originally planned. A24 is taking advantage of a wide-open weekend in theaters and moved the release date for Civil War up from the weekend of April 26th to the weekend of April 12th.

Civil War isn’t the only film that A24 has coming out soon, either. The studio also recently released the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, a new film from director Rose Glass that stars Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian and tells the story of a woman who falls for a bodybuilder and the drama that unfolds when they get more involved with her criminal family. It also unveiled the trailer for Tuesday, a new drama written and directed by Daina O. Pusić that stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a mother who comes face to face with Death — but Death comes in the form of a talking bird.

Civil War will premiere in theaters on April 12, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services (most likely Max due to the partnership between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery), check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.