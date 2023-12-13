Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 iOS 17.2 Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Amazon Hack No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Galaxy S24
Home Entertainment Movies

America is falling apart in the trailer for A24 and Alex Garland’s Civil War

By
Published Dec 13th, 2023 11:04AM EST
Official trailer for Civil War
Image: A24

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Thanks, Alex Garland. I was really looking forward to having severe anxiety today. That’s what I felt, at least, when I watched the trailer for the acclaimed director’s next movie.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for Civil War, a drama/thriller from Garland who is known for other award-winning films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. The new film, which stars Kirsten Dunst, shows what another civil war erupting in the United States could look like.

You can check out the official trailer for Civil War below:

What is Civil War about?

Civil War will follow the story of a near-future America that is being torn apart at the seams. In the film, 19 states have seceded from the country, causing a massive civil war across the country. The “Western Forces,” seemingly led by California and Texas, are bearing down on Washington D.C. while the United States military tries to keep them at bay.

Admist all of this chaos, a photographer (Dunst) and a group of journalists travel to D.C. to capture the war. The film is described as “An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge.” In addition to Dunst, the film will star Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman. It is written and directed by Alex Garland.

This film looks like a total stress-fest, especially considering the timing of the film coming out. 2024 is another election year in the United States, so what we really need as a country is a film about a civil war breaking out in America. At least it’s coming out in the spring instead of the fall, I suppose.

Civil War will premiere in theaters on April 26, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.

Don’t Miss: Tesla will update Autopilot on over 2 million cars in the US following NHTSA investigation

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News