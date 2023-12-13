Thanks, Alex Garland. I was really looking forward to having severe anxiety today. That’s what I felt, at least, when I watched the trailer for the acclaimed director’s next movie.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for Civil War, a drama/thriller from Garland who is known for other award-winning films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. The new film, which stars Kirsten Dunst, shows what another civil war erupting in the United States could look like.

You can check out the official trailer for Civil War below:

What is Civil War about?

Civil War will follow the story of a near-future America that is being torn apart at the seams. In the film, 19 states have seceded from the country, causing a massive civil war across the country. The “Western Forces,” seemingly led by California and Texas, are bearing down on Washington D.C. while the United States military tries to keep them at bay.

Admist all of this chaos, a photographer (Dunst) and a group of journalists travel to D.C. to capture the war. The film is described as “An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge.” In addition to Dunst, the film will star Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman. It is written and directed by Alex Garland.

This film looks like a total stress-fest, especially considering the timing of the film coming out. 2024 is another election year in the United States, so what we really need as a country is a film about a civil war breaking out in America. At least it’s coming out in the spring instead of the fall, I suppose.

Civil War will premiere in theaters on April 26, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.