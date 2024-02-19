We’ve known Spider-Man 4 was coming from the minute No Way Home hit theaters. Sony and Marvel confirmed it, alleviating concerns from some fans about Peter Parker’s (and Tom Holland’s) fate in the Multiverse Saga. Everyone in the MCU may have forgotten who Peter Parker is, but they all remember the friendly neighborhood superhero.

While the movie is coming, we don’t know when, as Sony and Marvel never shared any details about the Spider-Man 4 release date. Not to mention the strikes last year leading to inevitable delays. But fans never had to worry about a Spider-Man sequel happening eventually.

That said, the latest Spider-Man 4 rumors should concern fans of the franchise. It’s starting to sound like Sony isn’t just concerned with Spider-Man 4 being as big as possible but also getting it in theaters as quickly as possible. Some spoilers might follow below.

Another multiverse movie?

About a month ago, we heard Sony wanted Spider-Man 4 to be a multiverse movie. I explained at the time why I thought that was a bad idea. Sony has been milking the multiverse so much, mainly with its Spider-Verse animated movies, that it risks overdoing it.

Sony’s handling of Spider-Man 4 could also ruin the MCU’s multiverse storyline. We are in the Multiverse Saga, and we know we’re getting an explosive finale in Secret Wars, where superheroes from universes far and wide will help the Avengers save reality.

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might reprise their roles as Spider-Man in Secret Wars. But bringing them back again in Spider-Man 4 would be a mistake. What are the chances of the same three Spider-Man variants meeting again? No Way Home didn’t do anything to set up a means of multiverse travel or communication between these three.

Sony undoubtedly wants a box office hit the size of No Way Home. In their minds, one obvious way to accomplish that might be to bring back Maguire and Garfield.

Sony has also proven time and again that it has no idea how to make great live-action Spider-Man movies anymore. Madame Web, currently bombing at the box office, is the latest example.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

Over the past month, we’ve learned even more about Spider-Man 4 from various leakers. The gist of the leaks seems to be that Sony wants to release the sequel as soon as possible, even if that would impact the MCU’s 2025 roadmap. Sony’s plans would also conflict with Marvel’s plans for Spider-Man 4 and the next two Avengers movies.

First, industry insider Daniel Richtman said a few days ago that the Spider-Man 4 script is in the works. The current plan is to release it before The Kang Dynasty. As a result, Spider-Man 4 would be a direct setup for the next Avengers films.

The same leaker added that Sony, Marvel, and Tom Holland are figuring out whether Spider-Man 4 will be a multiverse or street-level story.

Tom Holland, Kevin Feige and Sony are apparently still figuring out if spider-man 4 will be a street-level story or a multiverse story



Via Daniel rpk pic.twitter.com/sesumXOONJ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) February 16, 2024

Early Spider-Man 4 plot leaks teased a street-level story where Peter would partner with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) to fight Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). The latter would become the mayor of New York, as teased in Echo. These plot leaks can’t be confirmed, of course. But this soft reboot made sense for Spider-Man after what happened to him in No Way Home.

As if giving Spider-Man 4 a multiverse angle so soon after No Way Home isn’t bad enough, the Redditors keeping track of Marvel spoilers have started raising concerns about another potential Spider-Man 4 issue: A hurried production.

Exclusive details on some of the behind the scenes issues for SPIDER-MAN 4 are now LIVE for subscribers 👀🕷️ pic.twitter.com/47sf9Yqqpm — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) February 17, 2024

Leaker CanWeGetSomeToast says that Sony wants Spider-Man 4 in theaters next year. Marvel wants Spider-Man 4 out in 2026, shortly before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, because the 2025 release slate is already fairly crowded for Marvel.

As the Redditors observe, Sony has an Untitled Marvel Film set to premiere on June 25th, 2025. As a reminder, The Fantastic Four premieres on July 25th, 2025. Having Spider-Man 4 in theaters a month before The Fantastic Four wouldn’t help either film.

A possible compromise could be Christmas 2025. Either that or another reshuffle, where Fantastic Four gets delayed to November 2025, and Blade moves to 2026.

I’ve never been the biggest Spider-Man fan, but these rumors annoy me. I’d be even more upset about all this drama if I were a diehard. I’d have no problem if Sony consistently delivered amazing superhero live-action flicks of their own. But that is not the case. Again, my favorites are the Spider-Verse movies by far. The MCU is really the only reason I’m even watching the Tom Holland movies.

We’ll have to wait a while longer to see if Sony makes any Spider-Man 4 announcements. A June 2025 or Christmas 2025 release date means production will have to start at some point this year.