Marvel’s MCU timeline order on Disney Plus can be useful when exploring the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe you’re watching for the first time and want to see it all chronologically. Or you’re doing a rewatch where the order of the events is important. Or maybe you just want to remember the days when the MCU was mostly great and focus on those projects.

Whatever the case, the MCU timeline is vital. But, as a fan of the MCU myself, I know it has struggled to keep up with the growing number of TV shows, especially when a show has multiple seasons. Thankfully, it looks like Disney is on the case, as seasons will now appear separately on the Marvel timeline.

Redditors recently uncovered the new “MCU Complete Timeline” on Disney Plus, which features all the Marvel movies and TV shows to date. Marvel has since confirmed the existence of the Complete Timeline in a blog post. As you can see in the following image, a TV show’s various seasons are placed individually throughout the timeline.

Marvel’s MCU Complete Timeline on Disney Plus now contains independent seasons. Image source: Reddit

Loki season 1 sits right after Endgame, as the events of the season happen concurrently with Avengers 4. Loki season 2 sits after The Marvels, but before season 2 of What If…?. Interestingly, What If…? season 1 is placed right after Loki season 1 on the MCU timeline.

I picked Loki not just because it’s my favorite MCU Disney Plus show, but because it’s also the one MCU TV show that’s problematic for the timeline. The arrangement that Disney proposes doesn’t make that much sense. Loki starts during Endgame, yes. But most of the action in it happens outside of the regular flow of time. The TVA doesn’t experience time like we do.

Similarly, What If…? is a TV show where all the action happens in alternate realities. There isn’t a direct chronology relative to the main MCU reality.

The best way to understand Loki and What If…? is that they’re concurrent with everything in the multiverse — especially the Loki season 1 and 2 finales.

Back to the larger picture, this MCU timeline is still an improvement. Just look at the Defenders shows from Netflix. Disney and Marvel have officially added them to the MCU, and I showed you the proper order to watch the Netflix Marvel shows, considering the per-season chronology. It looks like Disney is doing exactly that with the new Marvel timeline.

There is one caveat, however. I’m not seeing the same MCU Complete Timeline, so it might not have rolled out globally. Still, it shouldn’t be long until you see it.