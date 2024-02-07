I was already stoked for Love Lies Bleeding when I saw the teaser trailer. Guns, drugs, gym, and sweet electronic music in the ’80s? Sign me up. After watching the new official trailer, I’m ready to find one of the select theaters this thing is going to premiere in when it comes out in March.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, a new love story from director Rose Glass, best known for Saint Maud, Room 55, and Storm House. The new film, which stars Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian, tells the story of a woman who falls for a bodybuilder and the drama that unfolds when they get more involved with her criminal family.

You can check out the new official trailer for Love Lives Bleeding below:

What is Love Lies Bleeding about?

Love Lies Bleeding tells the story of Lou, a gym manager who falls in love with Jackie, a bodybuilder. The two of them fall into Lou’s family drama as their criminal dealings threaten both their relationship and their lives.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

A24 is on a bit of a tear lately. The company signed a deal to bring a ton of its films to Max’s streaming service, the studio has been winning tons of awards for a multitude of its films in recent years, and now Julia Louis-Dreyfus is taking to a major role in Tuesday, it’s upcoming film about a mother and daughter who come face to face with Death — but Death comes in the form of a talking bird. This studio is basically the HBO of film now.

Love Lies Bleeding will premiere in theaters on March 8, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.