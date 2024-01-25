There’s nothing like waking up with a new trailer from A24. The studio is like the HBO of the film industry at this point — you know you’re going to get a piece of art and that those working on it were granted space to explore their creative vision rather than other studios who tend to interfere. Today is one of those great mornings.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for Tuesday, a new drama that has been written and directed by Daina O. Pusić. The new film, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew, will debut in theaters later this year, but we don’t know an exact release date just yet.

You can check out the official trailer for Tuesday below:

What is Tuesday about?

Tuesday tells the story of a mother and daughter who come face to face with Death — but Death comes in the form of a talking bird.

A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus as Zora and Petticrew as Tuesday, the film stars Arinzé Kene as the voice of Death. It also costars Leah Harvey, Ellie James, Taru Devani, Jay Simpson, and David Sibley. It is written and directed by Daina O. Pusić, best known for The Beast and Rhonna & Donna.

Tuesday will premiere in theaters in 2024, but the studio has not announced a release date just yet. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services (likely Max due to their recent deal with A24), check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.