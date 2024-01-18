Alex Garland’s Civil War film looks like a panic-inducing horrorfest into the potential collapse of the United States, and you’re going to get to have an anxiety attack sooner than you thought. The film is going to hit theaters earlier than was originally announced.

As reported by Deadline, A24 is apparently taking advantage of a wide-open weekend in theaters and is moving the release date for Civil War up from the weekend of April 26th to the weekend of April 12th. So, if you wanted to witness the horror that it sometimes seems we are on the precipice of over the last decade, A24 is doing you a solid.

If you haven’t had your Alex Garland-induced panic attack yet, you can check out the official trailer for Civil War below:

What is Civil War about?

Civil War will follow the story of a near-future America that is being torn apart at the seams. In the film, 19 states have seceded from the country, causing a massive civil war across the country. The “Western Forces,” seemingly led by California and Texas, are bearing down on Washington D.C. while the United States military tries to keep them at bay.

Amidst all of this chaos, a photographer (Kirsten Dunst) and a group of journalists travel to D.C. to capture the war. The film is described as “An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor’s edge.” In addition to Dunst, the film will star Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman. It is written and directed by Alex Garland.

Garland is best known for other award-winning films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. The film looks like a total stress-fest, especially considering the timing of the film coming out. 2024 is another election year in the United States, so what we really need as a country is a film about a civil war breaking out in America.

Civil War will premiere in theaters on April 12, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.