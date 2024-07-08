Agatha All Along trailer brings evil witches back to the MCU

Marvel Studios has had a quiet year so far. Other than Echo in January, there haven’t been any new releases, but the second half of the year is shaping up to be much more exciting. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in a few weeks, and then in September, Agatha All Along will bring the vanquished witch Agatha Harkness back to Disney+.

On Monday, Marvel shared the trailer for Agatha All Along, a spinoff series that picks up after the events of WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha, but she’s joined by a huge cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn.

In the trailer, we see Agatha is still trapped inside the hex Wanda Maximoff placed on her in the last episode of WandaVision until another witch comes to her rescue:

Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision and wrote Black Widow, returns as head writer on Agatha All Along. Notably, this is the first series under the new Marvel Television banner, which Disney resurrected after folding the brand into Marvel Studios in 2019. The goal is to “make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore,” said Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, earlier this year.

“In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell,” reads the logline. “Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on Disney+ on September 18.