I’d have devoured Echo as soon as it dropped on Disney Plus in previous years, especially if Marvel had released the entire season at once. But considering the state of the MCU and the week Marvel chose to release the series, I decided to wait a while.

But I did watch the show’s credits scene, and I think it’s one of the biggest spoilers for the MCU’s future I’ve seen in months. It’s comparable to the end of The Marvels, which contains big developments for the MCU. I know that because I follow MCU rumors closely.

Before I can explain, I’ll warn you that big spoilers will follow below. They’re not big spoilers for Echo, but for the MCU projects connected to it.

I will watch Echo soon

As interesting as Maya/Echo (Alaqua Cox) might have been in Hawkeye, I thought there was no point in hurrying to see the TV series. I already knew that Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) survived the events in Hawkeye, which, of course, he did.

Also, I do have a big reason to see Echo: That one-shot fight scene that features Echo and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). But I had other things on my mind during the week of CES 2024 than Marvel’s new show. However, I was surprised to see Samsung partner with Doctor Strange from What If…? to promote both the TV show and the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

Separately, Marvel and Disney finally pulled the move Daredevil fans needed. They brought the Netflix shows into the official MCU timeline. We needed that, especially with Echo now playing on Disney Plus.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying you should jump to the credits scene like I did and skip the show. I will watch all five episodes of Echo. They’re about 40 minutes long, and it should all feel like a Marvel movie. But I just had to know what the teasers were. Damn you, Marvel, for making us care so much about these tags.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios’ Echo. Image source: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

What happens in the credits scene

Wilson Fisk is on a private jet in the scene, doing whatever villains do on their private planes. I don’t know since I didn’t watch any of the episodes. As he’s resting his villainy, Kingpin passively watches TV, where the topic of “NYC Race For Mayor” comes up on a news TV show, with the hosts discussing the absence of a frontrunner.

That’s when Kingpin unmutes the TV, as the camera progressively zooms in on the character. Let’s let the reporters do the talking:

REPORTER 1: (ON TV) …describe their ideal candidate. It turns out most voters want somebody who is a fighter. REPORTER 2: Which works against the career politicians. There are legitimate problems in the city right now. And the voters want somebody who understands the pain they’re going through, who understands the frustration they’re going through. REPORTER 1: Exactly right. A bare-knuckle brawler would do well in this race. An outsider, somebody who is not afraid to take on the establishment. REPORTER 2: But wouldn’t that candidate have emerged by now? That’s the question that remains for so many people, “Is that candidate even out there?” REPORTER 1: There’s no doubt it is late in the process, but there’s still a window of opportunity. That’s what the poll is telling us. It could be anybody’s race.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Image source: Marvel Studios

Big Daredevil and Spider-Man 4 spoilers

I’ll ignore the fact that the chat above sounds scarily ominous and could apply to real-life events in various countries, and focus on the MCU. Yes, Kingpin is contemplating becoming the mayor of New York, and I think that, yes, he will win the race.

That shouldn’t be such a big deal or a surprise for comic fans. But if you’ve been following MCU spoilers as closely as I have, you’ll see in this Echo credits scene a confirmation of the big Daredevil and Spider-Man 4 rumors floating around.

After becoming mayor, Kingpin will outlaw vigilantes in the city. Like Daredevil. And Spider-Man (Tom Holland). That will be the gist of Spider-Man 4, according to leaks. The two superheroes partnering up will work together against Fisk and the other villains.

Matt Murdock has met Peter Parker, of course. It happened in No Way Home when the former was Spidey’s lawyer. And he was pretty good at catching bricks thrown through windows for a blind lawyer. Since then, the world has forgotten who Spider-Man really is. Matt Murdock might still remember he was Spider-Man’s lawyer, but he won’t know Peter Parker.

As for Daredevil, the TV show will probably show us Fisk’s ascension to becoming the mayor of NYC. I wouldn’t be surprised if Spidey had a cameo in the TV show, maybe to tease the future Spider-Man 4, a sequel that Sony has yet to announce.

Things can always change, of course. But I also think Marvel has clear plans for the rest of the MCU Phase 5 and 6. The Echo credits scene is a big spoiler only if you follow the leaks, just like The Marvels‘ credits scenes.