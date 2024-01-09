CES 2024 is in full swing in Las Vegas, but that’s not the only big tech attraction of the start of the year. Samsung already announced its first Unpacked press conference of 2024, where it’ll unveil the Galaxy S24 series. According to Samsung’s teasers, the three phones should feature plenty of new Galaxy AI tricks. Samsung also opened preorder registrations that can net you an additional $50 credit if you reserve one of the three Galaxy S24 models.

Since the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event is so close to CES this year, Samsung went for a different marketing trick to drive buzz around the device. Samsung teamed up with Marvel to tease the Galaxy AI features of its next-gen phones over at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Joining in the fun was an animated version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The partnership also promotes Disney’s What If…? season 2, which is available on Disney Plus in full. Disney started releasing an episode a day around Christmas. If you’re like me, you already know how season 2 ends and what role this Doctor Strange version has in the show. Without spoiling anything, I will say that What If…? is easily one of the MCU highlights of 2023. That’s how good it is.

Back to Galaxy AI, I will say that the partnership with Marvel makes some sense for the Galaxy S24. When you factor in the kind of magic Doctor Strange deals in, any AI product could benefit from such an association. After all, sufficiently advanced technology might seem like magic, especially in the case of AI.

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI teaser at CES 2024 featuring Marvel’s Doctor Strange. Image source: Samsung

Despite the big Sphere takeover at CES, Samsung isn’t ready to reveal any of the Galaxy AI magic that the Galaxy S24 will introduce. The company is only teasing what will certainly be the big focus of the Galaxy S24 series.

“We are ushering in a new era of innovation at Galaxy Unpacked, introducing Al experiences on mobile like never before,” Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. “Galaxy Al will empower users in every facet of life. This campaign teased one of the ways we are evolving and pioneering mobile technology through a special collaboration with a long-standing tech industry partner, which will be revealed soon.”

If you are in Las Vegas, you might be able to see Samsung’s Galaxy AI Sphere teasers. Thankfully, we’re in for a short wait for that big Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI announcement. Again, Unpacked takes place on January 17th, and it’ll be streamed live.

Until then, you have time to get your free, no-commitment, $50 Samsung credit for Galaxy S24 preorders at this link.