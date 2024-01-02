Rumors claimed Samsung would unveil the Galaxy S24 on January 17th at a US-based press conference, and it looks like they were correct. Samsung isn’t wasting any time in the new year.

The company announced its first Unpacked event of 2024 on Tuesday. Set your calendar for January 17th at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. That’s when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S24 series, with the event set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

More interesting, however, might be Samsung’s reservation system that lets you save money on a Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra preorder purchase via a $50 Reserve Credit program.

The best part about it is that, as always, there are no commitments. You don’t have to preorder the phone if you don’t like what you see on January 17th. But I’d sign up now if I were you, as that’s $50 in savings on a flagship phone that will come with a flagship price tag.

Rumors also said that Samsung wants to be competitive this year. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 will feature the same prices as the Galaxy S23 series. It gets even better for European Galaxy S fans, who should get better prices than last year.

I’ll also point out that Samsung’s Galaxy S24 preorder deals might have leaked. According to a report from Korea, Samsung will offer you a free storage upgrade during preorders. You’ll be doubling your flash memory from 128GB to 256GB on the Galaxy S24 or from 256GB to 512GB for the Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra. This is a perk Samsung has used for other Galaxy flagships in recent years.

The report also said Samsung will offer credit towards the purchase of a Galaxy Watch model and/or the Galaxy Buds FE.

@juniornannetti quiosques da samsung no Brasil ja estão com o material promocional do S24 pic.twitter.com/zodcxA0GXY — d tsz (@DontMatterToYou) December 31, 2023

I’ll remind you that each Galaxy S generation preorder comes with great trade-in deals from Samsung and carrier partners. In other words, you should be able to score a cheaper Galaxy S24 flavor this year than the official price tag.

We have to wait for Samsung’s January 17th Galaxy S24 Unpacked event to get the official prices and launch dates. But with all the above in mind, it’s worth getting your preorder reservation in right now. That extra $50 credit can be used on other Samsung products, but it still counts as savings.

The Reserve offers start on January 2nd at 6:00 PM and runs through January 16th, according to Samsung. That’s an indication that preorders will kick off right after the Galaxy S24 phone launch. You’ll be able to score your $50 credit on Samsung.com or via the Shop Samsung App.

Also, students, military personnel, first responders, and corporate partner employees can qualify for additional savings under the Samsung Offers Program.

Samsung doesn’t mention the Galaxy S24 series by name in its Unpacked promo. That’s expected. But marketing materials for the next Galaxy S series have already leaked. No matter what other mobile devices Samsung might announce during the event, the Galaxy S24 series will be the star of the January 17th Unpacked event.

Also, Samsung’s generative AI features should be a highlight of the show. The Galaxy S24 should be Samsung’s first AI phone.