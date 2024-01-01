Click to Skip Ad
Walmart leaked the Galaxy S24 Plus’s big AI features

By
Published Jan 1st, 2024 7:30AM EST
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

There’s no better way to confirm that Samsung is getting ready to unveil the Galaxy S24 series than having a big retailer leak one of the three products. That’s what Walmart did over the weekend in what turned out to be the final big leak of 2023. The retailer listed the Galaxy S23 Plus, the middle sibling of Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S upgrade.

Walmart leaked some of the expected AI features of a device that Samsung should sell as an AI phone. The same set of AI features will likely be available on the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung could always come up with exclusive tricks for the slightly larger, more expensive Ultra. But that’s just speculation at the time of this writing. Walmart only listed the product page for the Plus variant.

Walmart has deleted the Galaxy S24 Plus page from its website. But it was too late. Websites like WinFuture and WccfTech got a hold of the information on the future product page.

Walmart accidentally published the Galaxy S24 Plus product page. Image source: Walmart via WccfTech

This isn’t the first time Galaxy S24 details have leaked. Recently, a prominent leaker listed the main official specs for the handset and the purported date for the Unpacked launch event. Before that, someone found AI features inside a One UI beta release. That’s to say, the Galaxy S24 series probably has no secrets left for diehard fans.

Walmart’s listing only helps us understand what sort of generative AI built-in AI features the Galaxy S24 phones will offer. As a reminder, Samsung already unveiled its own ChatGPT version called Gauss. Moreover, it announced one of the AI features that the Galaxy S24 series will receive: The ability to translate calls in real-time.

Live Translate is mentioned in Walmart’s Galaxy S24 Plus leak, alongside other Galaxy S24 Plus specs and features. One of the upcoming AI features is called Generative Edit, and it sounds a lot like the Magic Eraser feature on the Pixel 8. That’s the feature that lets you create fake memories, by removing objects from photos or moving them around.

The Galaxy S24 Plus’s AI features and main specs, according to Walmart. Image source: Walmart via WinFuture

The leak also mentions the Galaxy S24 Plus’s new 50-megapixel camera and the phone’s “bigger and brighter screens.”

WinFuture also points out that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will not be completely “on device.” Apparently, they’ll need a connection to the internet and a Samsung account.

Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait that long to get confirmations for these leaks. Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S24 series in a couple of weeks, and AI should be at the center of the event.

