Even without the rumored generative AI features coming to the Galaxy S24 series, there’s no doubt that Samsung’s 2024 flagship will be one of the most exciting Android handsets of the year. If you’re ready to get a premium phone and favor Android over iPhone, the Galaxy S24 series should be on your list. That goes double if you’re a Samsung enthusiast dying to get a brand-new Galaxy S model.

Thankfully, you don’t have that long to wait. Unlike other years, Samsung will bring the next Galaxy S flagship to stores much sooner than expected. Word on the street is that Samsung is going for a mid-January launch event, and leaks are usually not wrong. Everything about the newest Samsung flagship leaks well before the Unpacked press release, and the same goes with the Galaxy S24.

We have seen the design in various renders, the specs, and the Galaxy S24 price rumors for Europe. Moreover, a Walmart emoloyee somewhere accidentally listed the Galaxy S24 Plus product page recently.

What we’ve been missing were preorder details. But, apparently, we have those as well, according to a leak from Korea. Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 Ultra posters have started going up in other countries, like Brazil.

Galaxy S24 price rumors have said so far that Samsung is ready to compete, as the smartphone market might show signs of recovery. That means keeping the Galaxy S23 prices in place for one more year. Interestingly, Europan buyers will have to pay less for one of the three Galaxy S24 versions.

That’s in line with Apple’s strategy of cutting iPhone 15 prices in the EU after it increased them for the iPhone 14 series.

That’s what the price leak said in the past few weeks, and they make sense. What they didn’t reveal were the preorder perks that Samsung offers buyers.

The leaked preorder details

The Galaxy S24 will likely go on sale right after the upcoming event. You’ll be able to preorder it for about two weeks, during which time you’ll be offered the usual trade-in discounts that you expect during preorders.

On top of that, a report from Korea lists three possible preorder perks for the Galaxy S24 phones:

Double the Storage

Galaxy Watch Discount Coupon

Galaxy Buds FE Discount Coupon

These aren’t surprises. Samsung has offered similar deals in the past. We saw preorder perks that included double the storage, and that’s a great deal to take advantage of. Rumors say the Galaxy S24 starts at 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra have a minimum of 256GB of storage. Doubling either option for free is a great deal.

If you’re also looking for accessories like one of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch models or the Galaxy Buds FE, you might be able to score them for cheaper than the usual price tag. It’s unclear what Galaxy Watch models are part of the preorder deal. Or how much money you get to save.

Samsung could always offer slightly different preorder deals in different markets. Again, the leak above comes from Samsung’s home country.

Galaxy S24 marketing materials are showing up

If I were to get one of the three Galaxy S24 series, I’d start planning right now. It sure looks like the phones will hit stores by February, and Samsung is apparently starting to promote the phone in some markets.

Someone spotted a Galaxy S24 Ultra poster in Brazil in a retail space dedicated to the Galaxy S23. The poster confirms the Galaxy S24 Ultra design: The S Pen stylus, the slightly rounder corners, and the seemingly flat screen. The camera design is also clearly visible. The “Galaxy AI” trademark can also be seen.

@juniornannetti quiosques da samsung no Brasil ja estão com o material promocional do S24 pic.twitter.com/zodcxA0GXY — d tsz (@DontMatterToYou) December 31, 2023

The same poster has popped up in other places, complete with a fine print. Here’s what it reads, per SamMobile:

Merely illustrative images. A Samsung Account login may be required to access certain AI features. S Pen is compatible with the S24 Ultra but not with the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. The availability of colors and models may vary according to stock and/or channel.

The blog also notes the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s color in the poster is Titanium Gray. The metal frame is made of titanium this year. But that will be an exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra feature.

With some two weeks to go until Samsung’s rumored Galaxy S24 launch event, we’re likely to see more leaks, including more preorder details.